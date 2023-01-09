Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was voted by his teammates for the second year in a row to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award. The Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
Crosby posted career highs in almost every statistical category in 2022 en route to his second-career Pro Bowl in his first four seasons. Among defensive linemen in the league this season, Crosby ranked first in tackles for loss (22), second in total tackles (87), tied for fourth in sacks (12.5), tied for first in forced fumbles (three) and second in quarterback hits (35). His 87 tackles in 2022 are also the most by a defensive lineman in a single season in Raiders history and his 22 tackles for loss are the second most in a season in franchise history. He joined Jason Pierre-Paul as the only two defensive linemen in the NFL since 1994 to record 85+ tackles and 20+ tackles for loss in a single season.
The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 2002. Here is a complete list of previous Commitment to Excellence Award winners:
|Year
|Winner
|1967
|Daryle Lamonica
|1968
|Jim Otto
|1969
|Willie Brown
|1970
|George Blanda
|1971
|Jim Otto
|1972
|Marv Hubbard
|1973
|Ken Stabler
|1974
|Ken Stabler
|1975
|Pete Banaszak
|1976
|Ken Stabler
|1977
|Mark van Eeghen
|1978
|Dave Casper
|1979
|Raymond Chester
|1980
|Ted Hendricks
|1981
|Rod Martin
|1982
|N/A
|1983
|Rod Martin
|1984
|Marcus Allen
|1985
|Marcus Allen
|1986
|Bill Pickel
|1987
|Marcus Allen
|1988
|Marcus Allen
|1989
|Greg Townsend
|1990
|Greg Townsend
|1991
|Ronnie Lott
|1992
|Marcus Allen & Terry McDaniel
|1993
|Tim Brown
|1994
|Terry McDaniel
|1995
|Tim Brown
|1996
|Jeff Hostetler & Terry McDaniel
|1997
|Tim Brown, Jeff George & Russell Maryland
|1998
|Greg Biekert
|1999
|Tim Brown
|2000
|Rich Gannon
|2001
|Tim Brown & Steve Wisniewski
|2002
|Tim Brown
|2003
|Jerry Rice
|2004
|Ronald Curry & Barry Sims
|2005
|Derrick Burgess
|2006
|Nnamdi Asomugha
|2007
|Justin Fargas
|2008
|Nnamdi Asomugha & Justin Fargas
|2009
|Justin Fargas & Zach Miller
|2010
|Rock Cartwright
|2011
|Rock Cartwright
|2012
|Jon Condo
|2013
|Marcel Reece
|2014
|Charles Woodson
|2015
|Charles Woodson
|2016
|Derek Carr
|2017
|Rodney Hudson
|2018
|Rodney Hudson
|2019
|Rodney Hudson
|2020
|Rodney Hudson
|2021
|Maxx Crosby
|2022
|Maxx Crosby