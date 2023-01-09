Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

Jan 09, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was voted by his teammates for the second year in a row to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award. The Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

Crosby posted career highs in almost every statistical category in 2022 en route to his second-career Pro Bowl in his first four seasons. Among defensive linemen in the league this season, Crosby ranked first in tackles for loss (22), second in total tackles (87), tied for fourth in sacks (12.5), tied for first in forced fumbles (three) and second in quarterback hits (35). His 87 tackles in 2022 are also the most by a defensive lineman in a single season in Raiders history and his 22 tackles for loss are the second most in a season in franchise history. He joined Jason Pierre-Paul as the only two defensive linemen in the NFL since 1994 to record 85+ tackles and 20+ tackles for loss in a single season.

The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 2002. Here is a complete list of previous Commitment to Excellence Award winners:

Table inside Article
YearWinner
1967Daryle Lamonica
1968Jim Otto
1969Willie Brown
1970George Blanda
1971Jim Otto
1972Marv Hubbard
1973Ken Stabler
1974Ken Stabler
1975Pete Banaszak
1976Ken Stabler
1977Mark van Eeghen
1978Dave Casper
1979Raymond Chester
1980Ted Hendricks
1981Rod Martin
1982N/A
1983Rod Martin
1984Marcus Allen
1985Marcus Allen
1986Bill Pickel
1987Marcus Allen
1988Marcus Allen
1989Greg Townsend
1990Greg Townsend
1991Ronnie Lott
1992Marcus Allen & Terry McDaniel
1993Tim Brown
1994Terry McDaniel
1995Tim Brown
1996Jeff Hostetler & Terry McDaniel
1997Tim Brown, Jeff George & Russell Maryland
1998Greg Biekert
1999Tim Brown
2000Rich Gannon
2001Tim Brown & Steve Wisniewski
2002Tim Brown
2003Jerry Rice
2004Ronald Curry & Barry Sims
2005Derrick Burgess
2006Nnamdi Asomugha
2007Justin Fargas
2008Nnamdi Asomugha & Justin Fargas
2009Justin Fargas & Zach Miller
2010Rock Cartwright
2011Rock Cartwright
2012Jon Condo
2013Marcel Reece
2014Charles Woodson
2015Charles Woodson
2016Derek Carr
2017Rodney Hudson
2018Rodney Hudson
2019Rodney Hudson
2020Rodney Hudson
2021Maxx Crosby
2022Maxx Crosby

