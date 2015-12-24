Memorable Christmas Eve Games

In perhaps the greatest game ever played on Christmas Eve, the Raiders defeated the Baltimore Colts 37-31 in double overtime. Hall of Fame TE Dave Casper caught 4 passes on the day, 3 for touchdowns. He will forever be remember for the catch that didn't go for a score - a twisting, turning, improbable over-the-shoulder grab that set up the game-tying field goal that sent this AFC playoff game to overtime. The play became known as the "Ghost to the Post." The Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game 8 days later on New Year's Day.