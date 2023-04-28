Michael Mayer selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 35th pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round to select Michael Mayer, tight end from Notre Dame.

Mayer had an extremely productive college career, declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior season. In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, he accumulated nearly 2,100 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 249-pounder received a 92.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, with a 91.6 receiving grade and an 82.1 run blocking grade.