Mike Mayock talks state of the roster, 2020 draft prospects, and more at the NFL Scouting Combine

On if this wide receiver draft class is as good as you have seen in recent years:

Mayock: "I think on the surface and we're starting to dig into that class right now. So, I've seen all these numbers about how many guys are going to go in the first three or four rounds. Here is what I'm going to tell you; the average over the last five years for wide receivers that go in the first three rounds of the draft is about 12. It's between 12 and 13 a year. You can easily make an argument from a grade perspective that there are 20-25 of those guys out there this year. Now that's just from a grade perspective. I'm not saying 20-25 are going. So, there is depth throughout and there is quality up top. So, I think that's what you're looking for in any class and on paper today in February that's what we see."

On areas he can improve on in his second year as General Manager:

Mayock: "I just think from my perspective just constantly be aware of the big picture. I think coaches and GM's have two different snapshots. I think coaches look at what gets us better on Sunday and I think GM's look at it like how are we going to be better long term. I just think I have to do a better job managing our roster during the season at certain positions. We weren't particularly good at linebacker this year. I think I made some mistakes there. We weren't particularly good at wideout last year. I think I made some mistakes there. So, I just need to do a better job bottom line."

On last year's rookie draft class:

Mayock: "I think the thing Jon and I liked the best about our draft class was from top to bottom, including free agents, they were who we thought they would be. Both as players and people. They were that kind of foundation that people got tired of me talking about last year before the draft. They were foundation kids, they love football. They love ball for what it is, not what it brings them. And to me that's a big distinction."

On the possibility of moving the NFL Combine:

Mayock: "I think the NFL would be crazy to move it from Indy. I mean I've been here close to 20 years now and people forget it's not about Thursday through Sunday night when the players work out. It's about the medical, the psychological. You've got to move 337 kids throughout a city with hospitals and doctors. If you go anywhere else, I don't care where, you're not going to have anywhere near the portability and the convenience of this city. So, outside of the fact it's in February and it's cold here, the NFL might want to move it around and do what they did with the draft. I don't really care about that. I care about the efficiency of the football operation, and I think they'd be crazy to move it."

On the changes in the Combine schedule:

Mayock: "I can't do anything about them, whether I like them or not."

On what he saw in Maxx Crosby that other teams may have missed:

Mayock: "Yeah, I friggin' love Maxx Crosby. What we loved about him on tape is what you see this year which is just a relentless pursuit during every snap. So, we put the tape on at Eastern Michigan and to be really honest he didn't have much of an idea of what he was doing. He didn't know how he was doing it, but I saw this long kid that could bend like gumby. Understand when you're his size the ability to bend is rare. He could bend, he had length, he had effort, he had motor. What was crazy about Maxx last year is...remember I lectured him on getting with Deuce Gruden and working out. I mean from a nutrition perspective and a weightlifting perspective, it's rare to see a kid in college gain 15 pounds his rookie year of good weight. He came in at plus or minus 250 and he was playing at 265 late in the season. That's a huge difference with absolutely no problem with the movement skills. So, he got bigger, he got stronger, he kept the same movement skills and what I love about Maxx is I get texts from him almost every day telling me what he's doing, why he's getting better, how he's getting better. And I think the challenge for our entire rookie class who had some success last year is to take that jump from year one. You hear people talking about rookies, the biggest advancement you should have is from year one to two, right? And now we've got a bunch of guys who had a little taste, a little success. They are going to get game planned; Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, they all are going to get game planned next year. Can they take that next step? And the only way they can do it is work their asses off. That's the bottom line."

On the team's self-evaluation of its roster:

Mayock: "I think every team self-evaluates and if you look at our offense. Again, we were No. 11 in yards and we're a pretty good offensive team. I think everybody standing here knows we need help at wideout and we need to be better. The Antonio Brown thing left a void that we weren't really able to fill so we need to get better there. Defensively, we are not very good at all so I kind of go into the defensive side of it with a mindset of who helps make us better at any position. We have so many needs over there, it's just who's a dynamic football player that makes us better."

On if there is anything about the 49ers rebuild or turnaround that you can take from:

Mayock: "I think they did a great job and I give John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan] a ton of credit. And I would disagree, I don't think it happened overnight. Their quarterback got hurt which artificially set the record back for a year, but what they've been building over several years is a group of talented defensive lineman, a culture. And everybody laughs about that word, I don't. Building a culture is way harder than people pretend it is. It's easy to say and hard to do. That's why I give them so much credit is because they've built a culture on toughness, they run the fricking ball, they believe in getting after the quarterback. I love what they've done, and I give them a ton of credit, but it didn't happen overnight."

