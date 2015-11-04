MMQB's Andy Benoit Says Raiders are a Playoff Contender and Explains Why

In writing the story for MMQB, Benoit felt that the Raider Nation needed the current state of the Raiders needed to be told accurately.

"I got to choose my assignment this week. I watched every game on film last season. Even when they were 0-10 I never felt like I was watching a bad football team," Benoit said. "I have been fond of this group of players over the last few years, I think it's great things are coming together under the new regime because they do have the right foundation of guys. It's one thing to have the right foundation of guys, it's another to put those puzzle pieces together correctly, which I think is what we're seeing now. Those fans I thought deserved to have their team spotlighted correctly like that."

The Raiders head to Pittsburgh this week to face the Steelers at Heinz Field in a game with many storylines.

"Obviously there is a Wild Card implication, people can look at that and do the math, that will be the story of the game, there's still half a schedule to go," Benoit said. "I will be real interested to see how Oakland defends Pittsburgh's offense this week. I think we're going to see more spread formations from Pittsburgh. If you spread out a zone defense like the Raiders tend to run, a lot of times you can out-leverage zone defenders just by the geometry of the field. We'll learn about [Head Coach Jack] Del Rio's belief in what he's got in this defense by the way they choose to play. If they man up against the Steelers, which I think is the way to go, that'll tell you a lot how what they feel about their secondary."

Benoit visited Oakland Raiders Training Camp 2015 in Napa this summer and he says he felt the foundation was in place.