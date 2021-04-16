Mock Draft Tracker: Linebackers are gaining traction

We are two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Raider Nation. In the latest edition of the mock draft tracker, more and more linebackers are being tied to the Las Vegas Raiders. General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden went out of their way to acquire veteran linebackers in free agency last year, but adding a top prospect in the draft wouldn't hurt. Get your draft caps on and let's take a look at which prospects the analysts are predicting could wind up in the Silver and Black.
Here's what the analysts are saying:
Previous Pick: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|No. 17
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OT/G
|USC
Analysis:
"The Raiders overhauled their offensive line this offseason, trading away tackle Trent Brown, guard Gabe Jackson, and center Rodney Hudson. Maybe general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden knew they could address the O-line in Round 1 because it's a deep class, but they still have voids to fill. Vera-Tucker is my top-ranked guard, but he really came into his own while playing left tackle for the Trojans last season. He could play either spot for Las Vegas."
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|No. 17
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|TCU
Analysis:
"The Raiders were one of seven teams to allow north of 260 passing yards per game last season. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, that's a significant issue. Moehrig is the class's top safety and has terrific ball skills, which might help improve the Raiders' total of 10 interceptions in 2020."
Previous Pick: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|No. 17
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
Analysis:
"New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley requires a lot of speed, athleticism and coverability from his linebackers. Owusu-Koramoah gives you plenty of each. With Las Vegas signing Yannick Ngakoue to pair up with Maxx Crosby, I'm not as concerned about the Raiders' edge-rush woes as I was before free agency.
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|No. 17
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
Analysis:
"The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability."
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|No. 17
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Alabama
Analysis:
"Many mock drafts have Las Vegas targeting a linebacker here, but Barmore is a true two-way defensive tackle who can improve the Raiders' run defense and interior pass rush."
Previous Pick: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|No. 17
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
Analysis:
"I could totally see Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loving the upside Parsons provides at the linebacker spot."
