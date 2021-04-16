Mock Draft Tracker: Linebackers are gaining traction

We are two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Raider Nation. In the latest edition of the mock draft tracker, more and more linebackers are being tied to the Las Vegas Raiders. General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden went out of their way to acquire veteran linebackers in free agency last year, but adding a top prospect in the draft wouldn't hurt. Get your draft caps on and let's take a look at which prospects the analysts are predicting could wind up in the Silver and Black.