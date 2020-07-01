Molson Coors named an Official Beer Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS – Molson Coors today was announced as a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and an Official Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Molson Coors becomes the Official Domestic Beer as well as the Official Craft and Hard Seltzer of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

The partnership will include prominent branded environments, experiences and fan engagement assets creating a year-round presence throughout the NFL's newest stadium located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas strip. Molson Coors brands, which are some of the most beloved and iconic ever made, will be available to fans attending events at Allegiant Stadium.

"We are pleased to welcome Molson Coors as our latest Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and an Official Beer Partner of Raider Nation," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "Molson Coors has been an institution in the beverage industry and offers a diverse portfolio of brands for guests at Allegiant Stadium to enjoy."

Molson Coors will have in-stadium branding that will include the Coors Light Landing which will be home to the Raiders iconic Al Davis Memorial Torch. From the Coors Light Landing, you will be able to look out and see the view of the Las Vegas Strip. The Coors Light Silver Seats will span the edge of the Coors Light Landing and face the playing field – providing fans with an awesome seat to chill in at Allegiant Stadium. The Coors Light Silver Seats will provide lucky fans a truly unique experience all season long. Molson Coors will have multiple branded bars throughout Allegiant Stadium that highlight the portfolio inclusive of Coors Light, Blue Moon and Hop Valley. In addition, Coors Light will have a tailgate activation that is custom built to provide fans with an opportunity to chill before kickoff, located in the F-150 Lot along Hacienda Avenue prior to all Raiders home games. Molson Coors will sponsor the Designated Driver program inside Allegiant Stadium and will be featured as a presenting partner at one Raiders game during the season.

The Raiders partnership also allowed for Molson Coors to produce special edition, co-branded Coors Light cans that are available now throughout Nevada to commemorative the 2020 inaugural season of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

"Our special-edition commemorative cans have already been a huge hit, and we're thrilled to amplify the kickoff to our partnership with the Raiders in 2020," said Adam Dettman, Director of Partnerships and Licensing for Molson Coors North America. "We couldn't be prouder to present the Coors Light Landing, which is where the Raiders iconic Torch that pays tribute to Al Davis will live. Our branded experiences will elevate the game day experience starting at tailgate and culminating on the Coors Light Landing. The Coors Light Silver Seats will undoubtedly give fans the chance to chill with a cold one, starting well before kickoff and find unique vantage points to enjoy themselves throughout the game."

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the partnership with Molson Coors as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange. The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.