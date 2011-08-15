Monday's Camp Notebook

Aug 15, 2011 at 01:56 PM
081511-notebook-story.jpg

Offensive coordinator Al Saunders with WR Shaun Bodiford. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Offensive coordinator Al Saunders joined the Raiders this year with over 40 years of coaching experience and most recently spending two years with the Baltimore Ravens as offensive consultant and offensive assistant. Head Coach Hue Jackson added Coach Saunders to the staff because he believes he is the best in the business. "He is the best Offensive Coordinator in the league and I am excited that he works for us and what he brings to this team; I can't even began to tell you," said Coach Jackson. "He allows me to be all I can be for this team, and what he does for our offense is just tremendous with the quarterbacks, with the offensive line— with the whole offense. It makes me very comfortable when I need to run around and be a part of defense and special teams, or anything. Al Saunders is definitely the right guy for me, for this organization and for this team."

Coach Saunders runs all over the field during practice, encouraging, teaching, and giving off infectious energy to his players. "It's awesome to have a coach like that that's out there," said QB Kyle Boller. "He's very detailed, he's high energy and in just the short amount of time I've been with him, he's already helped me out so much. So to have a guy like that, it makes it fun to come to work each day."

Every time a player makes a great play, Coach Saunders runs to congratulate him. Any time an offensive player messes up, he appears by his side to correct the mistake. "He's a great motivator," said WR Shaun Bodiford. "He's a great teacher. You mess up, he just tells you how to get it right. He expects a lot from you, he pushes you, and when it's time to get the job done, he'll let you know."

RB Louis Rankin learned about the Raiders offensive coordinator from his uncle, former NFL wide receiver Webster Slaughter, who played for Saunders many years ago. Slaughter told Rankin about Coach Saunders high energy. "My uncle actually played for him back in the day and my uncle was telling me how he is a great guy and he is very energetic," said Rankin. "When I came out here, I didn't know what to expect but he's really enthusiastic and he gets us all fired up. Every once in a while he says something to crack us up so it's really great to play for him."

The offense feeds off of Coach Saunders energy. "Coach Saunders is a very energetic guy," said TE David Ausberry. "It makes it a lot easier to go out there and want to perform for a coach that coaches with as much energy as you play. It's very fun to go out and play for him. He handles us right. It's one of those guys you want to go out and play for."

Coach Saunders enthusiastic and encouraging coaching style comes naturally. "I'm animated in the way I coach, I enjoy the game and I love the players," said Coach Saunders. "I think when somebody does something really well, they have to know they did it well. When they did it wrong, they have to know they did it wrong and how to correct it right away. I always felt that it was important to let people know that they did something well that we taught them during the week. Yesterday, Darrius [Heyward-Bey] had a couple of routes and a couple of catches that he hadn't made in a week. All of a sudden, he made that catch. Goodness gracious, that's like seeing your kid, he has his concert, he's playing the piano and he does it right. You're excited, you're fired up and that's kind of the way I am. I love this game, I love the people that play it and I really enjoy seeing people accomplish the things that you're trying to get them to do well. It's not an orchestrated thing; it's just the way I am and my personality."

Coach Jackson could not be happier with his choice of offensive coordinator.  "We kind of play off of each other," said Coach Jackson. "He is fabulous. Trust me when I tell you, there is not a better offensive coordinator, in my opinion, in all of pro football. "

The players will have a day off tomorrow to rest and recuperate before returning to the practice field on Wednesday. The team will prepare for their match up this weekend with the San Francisco 49ers. Check in to Raiders.com, Facebook, and Twitter for complete coverage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 17 vs. Colts feat. Jack Jones, James Jones and Stephen Holder

Dec 28, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by cornerback Jack Jones, Raiders analyst James Jones and ESPN's Stephen Holder to preview the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
audio

Thayer Munford Jr. is no stranger to playing in Indy. Plus, catching up with PFF's Brad Spielberger | UFR

Dec 28, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. about running back Zamir White and the chemistry on the offensive line. From there, PFF's Brad Spielberger joins to preview Week 17 on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Dec 28, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
audio

Antonio Pierce knows the Colts' identity is their run game | RPN

Dec 28, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce recaps the win against the Chiefs, plus discusses running back Zamir White, Raider Nation and gearing up for the Colts in Week 17.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Colts 

Dec 28, 2023

The Silver and Black travel to Indianapolis for a Week 17 matchup. 
news

Raiders cerrarán el año con visita a Indianápolis

Dec 28, 2023

Malosos buscarán ante los Potros extender su racha ganadora y con ello entrar a su partido final de la campaña aún con posibilidades de entrar a la postemporada.
gallery

Photos: Raiders donate equipment to local football groups

Dec 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders donated equipment to local football and flag football groups during their Youth Football Equipment Blitz.
video

Coach Pierce on Malcolm Koonce: 'He's a quiet assassin'

Dec 28, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on defensive end Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Gardner Minshew.
news

'Always have class, and be humble': Some of the late John Madden's most memorable quotes

Dec 28, 2023

In remembrance of the late coach, look back on a few of the greatest quotes to come from the sports icon.
news

Eric Allen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Dec 27, 2023

The cornerback played in 58 games with 56 starts in the Silver and Black and picked off 15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
video

Amik Robertson mic'd up in win over Chiefs: 'Mahomes going to throw me one!'

Dec 27, 2023

Go on the field with cornerback Amik Robertson as he was mic'd up during the Raiders' Week 16 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders Mailbag: The Antonio Pierce effect, scouting the Colts and more questions answered

Dec 27, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives insight to fan questions following the team's 20-14 win against the Chiefs.
View All
Advertising