Montell Jordan to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Dec 22, 2021 at 04:03 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
MontellJordan_thumb_122221

HENDERSON, Nev. – Grammy-nominated singer, record producer and pastor Montell Jordan will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Denver game at Allegiant Stadium.

Jordan entered the music scene with his breakout release "This Is How We Do It" in 1995. The single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for seven consecutive weeks. Jordan's debut album which included the hit single went platinum and sold over a million copies. This was the beginning of a very successful career that has spanned over two decades. Over this time, Jordan has released eight studio albums and sold more than 10 million records worldwide with five reaching the No. 1 spot.

Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens performed the National Anthem on December 5 while, in recognition of Salute to Service on November 21, retired US Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson gave a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Multi-platinum-certified R&B singer, writer and dancer Tinashe performed the National Anthem prior to kickoff on November 14. Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams performed the National Anthem prior to kickoff on October 24.

Journey founder/guitarist Neal Schon performed the National Anthem on October 10 following Broadway star Brian Flores on September 26 when his grandfather, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores, was honored and presented with his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. The other performances in 2021 were Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul," on September 13 prior to the regular season opener on Monday Night Football and music industry icon Marie Osmond prior to the August 14 preseason game, the first Raiders game with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

