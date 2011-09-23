 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Moore Voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Sep 23, 2011 at 05:26 AM
092311-denarius-story.jpg


Voters on NFL.com have made their choice.  Wide receiver DENARIUS MOOREof the Oakland Raiders is the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for games played on September 18-19, the NFL announced today.

Moore hauled in five passes for 146 yards and a score, and had one rush for 25 yards in the Raiders' 38-35 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Moore was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies.  The other finalists were quarterback ANDY DALTONof the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker MASON FOSTERof the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback CAM NEWTONof the Carolina Panthers and running back DANIEL THOMASof the Miami Dolphins.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors.  Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.  The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

This is Pepsi's tenth year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the tenth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

audio

A deep dive into the Raiders' recent hirings with Albert Breer | RPN

Feb 09, 2024

JT The Brick and Eddie Paskal are joined by Albert Breer to discuss the Raiders' most recent hires and break down the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
news

After the Raiders landed in Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII followed suit

Feb 09, 2024

The relocation of the Silver and Black began an eight-year odyssey that has resulted in the city of Las Vegas hosting its first ever Super Bowl.
news

What They're Saying about the Raiders at Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Feb 09, 2024

Take a look at what sports media personalities have been saying about the Silver and Black during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.
video

Watch: Josh Jacobs gives back with Super Bowl LVIII gear

Feb 09, 2024

Watch as running back Josh Jacobs surprises local kids with a shopping spree and gets them ready for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
video

Maxx Crosby from the NFL Honors red carpet: 'I'm obsessed with being great' 

Feb 09, 2024

Watch as defensive end Maxx Crosby meets with Sibley Scoles to talk about his passion for the Silver and Black, his support system and more from the NFL Honors red carpet in Las Vegas.
video

Antonio Pierce is 'built for this' opportunity to lead the Silver and Black

Feb 09, 2024

Watch as Head Coach Antonio Pierce meets with Sibley Scoles to talk about defensive end Maxx Crosby, what this coaching opportunity means to him and more from the NFL Honors red carpet in Las Vegas.
video

Maxx Crosby hits the red carpet at NFL Honors, talks DPOY nomination

Feb 08, 2024

Hear from defensive end Maxx Crosby as he makes his way through the red carpet at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas and reflects on what it means to be nominated for the 2023 AP Defensive Player of Year Award.
news

How to watch NFL Honors: Maxx Crosby up for multiple awards, 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced

Feb 08, 2024

The awards show, hosted at Resorts World in Las Vegas, will air nationally on Thursday, February 8.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Rod Sherman

Feb 08, 2024

The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with the Sherman family at this time.
audio

Luke Getsy is the Raiders' new offensive play-caller, plus Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl takeaways

Feb 08, 2024

As the NFL takes over Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis react to Luke Getsy being named the Raiders offensive coordinator and discuss the quarterback position. Then, they put a bow on the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl.
gallery

Best of 177 Feet Up from 2023

Feb 08, 2024

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from the catwalk at Allegiant Stadium from the Raiders' 2023 season.
audio

Act 3. The Crowning Moment | The 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XVIII | RPN

Feb 08, 2024

The Raiders dominated the Seattle Seahawks in the 1983 AFC Championship Game—and the Silver and Black saved their best performance for last in Tampa. Through the lenses of Jim Plunkett and Mike Haynes, this is the story behind the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII triumph.
View All
Advertising
Auditions