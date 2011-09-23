Moore Voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week





Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Wide receiver DENARIUS MOOREof the Oakland Raiders is the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for games played on September 18-19, the NFL announced today.

Moore hauled in five passes for 146 yards and a score, and had one rush for 25 yards in the Raiders' 38-35 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Moore was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were quarterback ANDY DALTONof the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker MASON FOSTERof the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback CAM NEWTONof the Carolina Panthers and running back DANIEL THOMASof the Miami Dolphins.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.