Musgrave Taking Offensive Reins

Coach Musgrave is looking forward to putting his stamp on the Raiders offense. Once the players arrive, he can begin to mold the plays to their strengths. "We're going to think players first, then plays," he explained. "I think it makes sense to have certain labels and it's more flattering than anything because it means you have an identity. We'll want to have our own identity. We'll want to be up the alleys of our respective players and really in line with their strengths."

While it is important to create the 2015 Raiders identity, Coach Musgrave is cognizant of the history and tradition that emanates from the Silver and Black. "It's an historic franchise that's enjoyed a lot of success," said Coach Musgrave. "It's a big responsibility that we're undertaking to carry that torch and get the Raiders back to being relevant which is what we anticipate doing immediately. There won't be a break-in process or anything. I think we are excited and feel like we know what Jack expects from the offense and we're ready to give it to him."