Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. selected after Raiders trade up to No. 126

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded up to take another national champion in defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.

The d-lineman from Mobile, Alabama, made an huge impact in his time as a LSU Tiger. He appeared in 51 games, including the 2020 CFB National Championship game, and started in 21 games. In his five seasons in Baton Rouge, he racked up 144 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

"Nose tackle prospect with a well-earned reputation for making it hard on blockers to do their job in the run game," Lance Zierlein said in his analysis of Farrell. "Farrell has seen personal maturity and development in his play that allowed him to consistently bully opponents as a physical force in the middle in 2021."