Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. selected after Raiders trade up to No. 126

Apr 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Levi Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded up to take another national champion in defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.

The d-lineman from Mobile, Alabama, made an huge impact in his time as a LSU Tiger. He appeared in 51 games, including the 2020 CFB National Championship game, and started in 21 games. In his five seasons in Baton Rouge, he racked up 144 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

"Nose tackle prospect with a well-earned reputation for making it hard on blockers to do their job in the run game," Lance Zierlein said in his analysis of Farrell. "Farrell has seen personal maturity and development in his play that allowed him to consistently bully opponents as a physical force in the middle in 2021."

The Silver and Black traded the 165th and 169th picks to the Minnesota Vikings in order to get up to No. 126 to select Farrell Jr.

Draft Pick: DL Neil Farrell Jr.

With the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.

DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press
