New Players, New Numbers

It's a new season with new players and new jersey numbers at Raiders HQ.
While these numbers are not necessarily permanent for the season, the following are what you'll see when the players take the field for voluntary veteran mini-camp this week.
No. 2 – P Steven Clark
No. 6 – K Giorgio Tavecchio
No. 9 – QB Christian Ponder
No. 10 – WR Seth Roberts (previously wore No. 15)
No. 15 – WR Michael Crabtree
No. 16 – WR Jeremy Gallon
No. 20 – S Nate Allen
No. 23 – S Jonathan Dowling (the second-year player is switching from No. 41)
No. 26 – RB Roy Helu, Jr.
No. 30 – RB Terrance Cobb
No. 33 – RB Trent Richardson
No. 40 – DB Vernon Kearney
No. 41 – CB James Dockery
No. 46 – LB Justin Jackson
No. 48 – LB Spencer Hadley (switching from No. 50)
No. 50 – LB Curtis Lofton
No. 53 – LB Malcolm Smith
No. 61 – C Rodney Hudson
No. 64 – DT Kona Schwenke
No. 76 – J'Marcus Webb
No. 86 – TE Lee Smith
No. 90 – DT Dan Williams
Who's next? The 2015 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away!