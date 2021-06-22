New weapon, same number: John Brown has wasted no time establishing chemistry with Derek Carr

Jun 22, 2021 at 04:45 PM
I can't tell you what it is, but there's something that Derek Carr loves about seeing the No. 15 on a football field.

Dating back to the three seasons Michael Crabtree rocked No. 15 in Oakland and racked up more than 2,500 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, there has been something special about DC's connection with No. 15. Last season, Carr created the same rapport with No. 15 Nelson Agholor, who had 896 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season before leaving for the New England Patriots.

The Raiders found Agholor's replacement in Brown, who doesn't only share the same number with Agholor, but has a similar skill set to him as well. Brown, going into his eighth season in the NFL, has made a name for himself in the league with his elite speed and ability to create separation deep down the field, an asset that Carr found comfort in with both Crabtree and Agholor. In Brown's last two seasons as a Raven, he caught 24 passes over 20 yards and four catches over 40 yards.

Carr couldn't contain his excitement for having John Brown in his new arsenal of weapons this upcoming season and sees a lot of his former No. 15 in his new No. 15.

"Awesome person, great teammate," said Derek Carr about his new receiver. "Reminds me a lot of Nelson [Agholor]. Very fast, very smart, works hard. But he's a great person just like Nelly. I think that they are very similar players. So, sad to lose Nelly – love him and wish him the best [but] love the guy so much, but happy to get 'Smoke' here. Love that guy. Great relationship with him already."

Brown's first impressions of his new quarterback mirror that of Carr's.

"The thing that stood out to me, first and foremost is, he's a man of God. And that's one thing I definitely respect about him, and that's what I love," said John Brown. "But just his work ethic and the things he continues to do for this offense, he's just a great person all-around and he's a veteran quarterback. So, I had a few veteran quarterbacks in my time, and I know how to work with those guys, and it's going to be fun."

Carr's first regular season action with Brown couldn't come against a better team with the Baltimore Ravens, who Brown played with during the 2018 season. With the veteran leadership and direction both players bring to the table, it should be no shock to see Carr once again relying on a No. 15 to make plays.

