3 draft scenarios where the Raiders come away with a rookie QB

We are closing in on Detroit and the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, yet consensus on where the quarterbacks end up coming off the board seems further away than ever, with the exception of USC QB Caleb Williams heading to the Bears at No. 1 overall. Beyond that, who comes next and how many in total through the first 32 picks is a bit of a Vegas crapshoot at this point. How serious are the Raiders about finding a franchise quarterback in this draft is a major pivot point in the Day 1 conversation and as I see it, there are a few different scenarios where the Raiders might find their future behind center.