 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

3 draft scenarios where the Raiders come away with a rookie QB

Apr 17, 2024 at 12:22 PM
rhett-lewis-headshot-2023
Rhett Lewis

NFL Network Host

We are closing in on Detroit and the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, yet consensus on where the quarterbacks end up coming off the board seems further away than ever, with the exception of USC QB Caleb Williams heading to the Bears at No. 1 overall. Beyond that, who comes next and how many in total through the first 32 picks is a bit of a Vegas crapshoot at this point. How serious are the Raiders about finding a franchise quarterback in this draft is a major pivot point in the Day 1 conversation and as I see it, there are a few different scenarios where the Raiders might find their future behind center.

Before we lay out those simulations, let's also acknowledge and appreciate a couple of facts: The Raiders went 5-5 with rookie Aidan O'Connell stepping up in a tough spot last year, showing some promise at the position in the process, and signed Gardner Minshew in free agency, who went 7-6 filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson, bringing Indy a failed fourth down conversion away from the postseason. Either or both of those QBs could engineer enough wins to contend this year so I don't view the QB need as dire.

However, if Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders evaluation staff feel the answer to the QB question is "let's go get one," then here's a few ways it could be done.

STICK AND PICK

If Vegas stays put at pick No. 13, then it feels like the options will be Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are a virtual lock to be gone in the top 5, if not top 3, and J.J. McCarthy at this point seems unlikely to last past the Broncos at No. 12. Ironically, Penix and Nix battled twice this past season with Penix coming out on top each time, and I believe the Huskies QB would sweep the proverbial series in coming off the board first in Detroit as well.

Penix possesses incredibly intoxicating arm talent as the ball explodes off his left hand with power and accuracy. He pushes the ball down the field with ease and frequency and I'm quite comfortable saying Penix is the best pure passer in this entire draft class. His history of season-ending injuries is obviously a concern worth exploring, but he started every game for Washington the last two years and ran a high 4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day, proving he has more than enough athleticism to succeed in today's NFL.

TRADE UP

This is the bombshell scenario. You've seen the reports of the Raiders' decision makers potentially seeking to trade all the way up to No. 2 for Jayden Daniels and the LSU QB feels like the type of player worthy of that kind of investment. Whether the trade report is accurate remains to be seen, but the Raiders connections to Daniels are undisputed with Head Coach Antonio Pierce recruiting Daniels to Arizona State while a member of the Sun Devils defensive staff. AP was successful in luring Daniels to Tempe, where he spent three years before finishing with a flair at LSU in 2023 with a Heisman trophy in tow. Clearly, Daniels is an elite playmaker on the ground, which is not to diminish his prowess as a passer.

The cost, however, remains a big piece of the trading up calculus. Based on historical compensation (49ers in 2021, Bears in 2023) for a move of this nature going from No. 13 to No. 2 (and you'd have to go to No. 2 to be sure you get Daniels) for a QB, you'd be looking at giving up pick No. 13 this year and at minimum each of the next two years' first-round selections with the potential of some extra Day 2 and/or Day 3 compensation. A heavy price to pay? Sure, but if Daniels proves to be a top 5 QB in this league for the next decade+, then there's virtually no cost too high.

TRADE DOWN

It's certainly possible the Raiders like the fourth or fifth or even sixth QB in this draft, but don't see the value of selecting them at No. 13. In this case, a trade down in the first round to accumulate additional picks and snag a QB later where value might be better aligned with the draft slot could be considered. Although if you are convicted enough to select a QB in the first round, then why mess around and risk losing out on him.

BONUS SCENARIO

There is one projection the draft industrial complex hasn't really discussed and that is the possibility of the Raiders acquiring a second first-round pick. I could certainly see the Raiders choosing to select the top offensive lineman on their board or even the top cornerback (which could also be the first corner off the board) at pick No. 13 and then assessing the draft flow as we get deeper into Round 1. If Penix or Nix are still available into the 20s and they carry a worthy grade in the Raiders draft room, then you could envision a scenario where they put together a package to move back into the first round for a quarterback, while getting the added bonus of the fifth-year contract option for additional cost control.

Here's the great news, Raiders fans: Tom Telesco's track record at his previous destinations with drafting QBs is pretty dang good (see: Justin Herbert, No. 6 overall pick of the Chargers in the 2020 draft and Andrew Luck, No. 1 overall pick of the Colts in 2012). So, if QB is on the docket on night one of the draft, then I feel pretty confident trusting in Telesco that it's going to be the right one.

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.16.24

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive look at the first day of phase one offseason workouts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 97

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 97

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

As the draft inches closer, check out the latest predictions for the Raiders at No. 13 overall.
news

Road to the Draft: Las Vegas natives among top prospects in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas area boasts four NFL draft prospects who made huge impacts in their prep careers.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: The latest projections for No. 13 overall 

With less than three weeks until the draft, check out what top analysts are thinking.
news

A look at the best NFL players selected with the No. 13 overall pick

With the Raiders set to pick 13th in the 2024 NFL Draft, take a look at past picks at that spot across the league, including several Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Draft month is here

Check out the latest draft predictions from top media analysts.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Sleeper prospects to wake up on heading into 2024 NFL Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions revolving around some unheralded players with the draft less than a month away.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Inching closer to Detroit

Here's the latest projections with the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: Post-free agency frenzy

The latest draft predictions from experts after the first wave of NFL free agency.
news

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2024 NFL Draft order

The Raiders currently hold eight picks for the upcoming draft in Detroit, Michigan.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: Latest projections before free agency officially kicks off

The latest predictions from top analysts around the media ahead of the new league year.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's on the radar following the NFL Combine?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some draft questions on the heels of the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Latest Content

audio

Raiders full seven-round mock draft with Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis

Apr 17, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis return to complete a seven-round mock draft for the Silver and Black.
audio

Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 NFL Pre-Draft Conference Call - 4.17.24 | RPP

Apr 17, 2024

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah addresses various members of the media to preview the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan. (Courtesy/NFL Communications)
news

3 draft scenarios where the Raiders come away with a rookie QB

Apr 17, 2024

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis breaks down different ways the Silver and Black might acquire a quarterback through the upcoming draft.
gallery

Photos: Raiders visit police telecommunication staff

Apr 17, 2024

In recognition of Telecommunications Week, the Las Vegas Raiders visited the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center to honor their telecommunications staff.
news

Inicia temporada baja 2024 de los Raiders

Apr 17, 2024

Jugadores de los Malosos arribaron al cuartel general del equipo para la primera fase voluntaria de la temporada baja.
gallery

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.16.24

Apr 16, 2024

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive look at the first day of phase one offseason workouts.
news

Aidan O'Connell embracing impending quarterback competition

Apr 16, 2024

The Raiders quarterback is looking to pick up where he left off with the progression made throughout his rookie season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders ELITE Academy at HQ 

Apr 16, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with TruFusion to host athletes from a variety of position groups for Raiders ELITE Academy to work through drills, study film and develop character with Raiders players and alumni.
video

Akbar takes a trip down memory lane at Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay, Presented by MGM Rewards

Apr 16, 2024

Watch as Akbar Gbajabiamila takes a trip to Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

Apr 16, 2024

As the draft inches closer, check out the latest predictions for the Raiders at No. 13 overall.
video

Earn the Right: Antonio Pierce's team meeting to kick off offseason workout program

Apr 15, 2024

Get an exclusive look as Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his team during the start of the Raiders' 2024 offseason workout program.
news

Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane challenged with bringing out the best in their teammates

Apr 15, 2024

The two veterans are working to set the tone for the defense heading into Phase One of offseason workouts.
View All
Advertising
Premium Seating - Place a Deposit