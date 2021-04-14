NFL announces plans for 2021 offseason program 

Apr 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

While vaccinations roll out nationally, the NFL is still easing back into things this offseason.

The NFL released a memo to all clubs in the league Wednesday of what the 2021 offseason program will look like this year. This schedule comes out days after multiple NFL clubs have opted for a virtual offseason, foregoing voluntary offseason workouts. The program detailed in the league-wide memo is as follows.

First 1 – Four Weeks (April 19 to May 14)

  • Virtual meetings for two hours per day at the club's direction
  • Prohibits on-field drills or work with coaches
  • Facility and weight room capacity limits remain in place
  • Clubs makes every effort to make sure all players, staff and families have access to the vaccine

First 2 – One Week (May 17 to May 21)

  • Virtual meetings continued
  • On-field drills will be permitted with coaches, per CBA rules, performed at a teaching pace with no contact allowed

First 3 – Four Weeks (May 24 to June 18)

  • 10 days of traditional OTAs at full speed (but without contact)
  • In-person or virtual meetings
  • Includes mandatory minicamp

COVID-19 protocols for the offseason program:

  • Daily testing with Mesa test
  • Staff vaccination protocols
  • Other regular season protocols in place (i.e. social distancing, masks)
  • Rookie minicamps and development programs remain unchanged.

