NFL Draft: Breaking down potential Day Two prospects

Feb 24, 2021 at 01:54 PM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders have been able hit big on the second day of the draft. Current players Derek Carr, Gabe Jackson and Trayvon Mullen are proof.

And with the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio, around the corner, the Silver and Black are honing in on select players they want to bring to the desert. General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden will be looking to improve the depth of a young, talented roster that was incredibly close to making the playoffs last season.

While a lot of attention will be on what the Raiders decide to do with their 17th pick in the first round, we all know that a variety of game-changing stars have come out of the second and third rounds. Here are a few prospects the Raiders could have their eyes on come late April.

Richie Grant, FS, Central Florida

Richie Grant might be the perfect fit for the new system Gus Bradley will be implementing in Las Vegas, as well as someone to put next to Johnathan Abram.

Grant has played very fast and physical in his time in Orlando and has showcased the same head-hunting abilities every team demands. In Grant's senior senior as a Knight, he led the team in tackles (72), led the AAC with 5.4 solo tackles per game, was named first-team All-AAC and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and the Bednarik Award.

Grant plays fast and physical despite having a slightly smaller frame for a free safety and has good football instincts of getting to the ball and creating turnovers. The Florida native continued to rise his stock with a great week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. With foundational pieces in the secondary like Mullen, and Johnathan Abram, Richie Grant could be in line to use his versatility of playing multiple positions to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black.

Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama

With the Raiders offensive line already being so big and dominant, it may make sense for them to continue to follow in that mold.

The reigning national champion Alabama Crimson Tide had one of the more efficient offensive lines in college football history this past season. While Rimington Trophy winner Landon Dickerson and Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood gained most of the national attention, offensive guard Deonte Brown has the potential to be the best sleeper offensive lineman coming out of this draft.

Brown has insane measurables, with a 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame and 80-inch wingspan. He was a key piece in protecting Heisman finalist Mac Jones and the No. 1 scoring offense in college football this previous season. He was named All-SEC his redshirt senior season and didn't allow a single sack in his Alabama career.

The Decatur, Ala., native has shown that he's hard to move and has a mean streak. Currently projected to go in the third round, Brown could definitely a good prospect to look at, especially with key pieces in Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Kolton Miller and Trent Brown who could assist Brown in developing quickly in the league. Despite a lot of depth on offensive line, the slew of injuries this past season shows that no team can ever have too many dominant men up front when you need them — which Deonte Brown is capable of being.

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Jon Gruden and Greg Olson have shown they're not scared to run the ball. And they shouldn't be, considering they have Pro Bowl powerhouse Josh Jacobs and complementary pieces with Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard to move the rock on the best defenses the league has to offer.

Another great prospect that would fit like a glove in the Silver and Black running back room is North Carolina's Michael Carter. Carter wrapped up his senior season making All-ACC, being named an All-American and was a Paul Hornung Award finalist. In his last game wearing Carolina blue, he had his finest game of his career, running for 304 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns against the Miami Hurricanes. Carter continued to rise his draft stock with his Senior Bowl performance in Mobile with 60 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.

The Raiders definitely have bigger needs than running back in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Carter has showcased in 2020 that he can be a very productive running back in the NFL. A standout Pro Day for him could even make him more viable to teams. I wouldn't be surprised if the Raiders consider snagging him on Day 2 to complement Josh Jacobs and continue their success running the ball. The Raiders accumulated 20 rushing touchdowns this previous season, the sixth best in the league.

Photos: NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2021 Draft

View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
1 / 50

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
2 / 50

WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

John Bazemore/Associated Press
TE Kyle Pitts - Florida
3 / 50

TE Kyle Pitts - Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
QB Zach Wilson - BYU
4 / 50

QB Zach Wilson - BYU

Steve Conner/Associated Press
CB Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
5 / 50

CB Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
WR Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
6 / 50

WR Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
OT Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
7 / 50

OT Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
WR DeVonta Smith - Alabama
8 / 50

WR DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press
OT Penei Sewell - Oregon
9 / 50

OT Penei Sewell - Oregon

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
LB Micah Parsons - Penn State
10 / 50

LB Micah Parsons - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State
11 / 50

QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
QB Justin Fields - Ohio State
12 / 50

QB Justin Fields - Ohio State

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
EDGE Gregory Rousseau - Miami
13 / 50

EDGE Gregory Rousseau - Miami

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
CB Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
14 / 50

CB Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
15 / 50

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig - TCU
16 / 50

S Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
17 / 50

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore/Associated Press
RB Travis Etienne - Clemson
18 / 50

RB Travis Etienne - Clemson

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
EDGE Kwity Paye - Michigan
19 / 50

EDGE Kwity Paye - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Miami
20 / 50

EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Miami

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
WR Kadarius Toney - Florida
21 / 50

WR Kadarius Toney - Florida

John Bazemore/Associated Press
RB Najee Harris - Alabama
22 / 50

RB Najee Harris - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
23 / 50

CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa
24 / 50

LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
OT Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
25 / 50

OT Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
26 / 50

OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Matt Bell/Associated Press
EDGE Joe Tryon - Washington
27 / 50

EDGE Joe Tryon - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
28 / 50

DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
LB Nick Bolton - Missouri
29 / 50

LB Nick Bolton - Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State
30 / 50

OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern
31 / 50

CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina
32 / 50

RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Chris Seward/Associated Press
EDGE Jayson Oweh - Penn State
33 / 50

EDGE Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
QB Mac Jones - Alabama
34 / 50

QB Mac Jones - Alabama

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
LB Jamin Davis - Kentucky
35 / 50

LB Jamin Davis - Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
WR Tutu Atwell - Louisville
36 / 50

WR Tutu Atwell - Louisville

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
OL Landon Dickerson - Alabama
37 / 50

OL Landon Dickerson - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
EDGE Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma
38 / 50

EDGE Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
39 / 50

EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Michael Woods/Associated Press
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU
40 / 50

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
DT Christian Barmore - Ohio State
41 / 50

DT Christian Barmore - Ohio State

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
CB Kelvin Joseph - Kentucky
42 / 50

CB Kelvin Joseph - Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
LB Jabril Cox - LSU
43 / 50

LB Jabril Cox - LSU

Michael Woods/Associated Press
OT Dillon Radunz - North Dakota State
44 / 50

OT Dillon Radunz - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
DT Daviyon Nixon - Iowa
45 / 50

DT Daviyon Nixon - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Rashod Bateman - Minnesota
46 / 50

WR Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame
47 / 50

OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
CB Aaron Robinson - UCF
48 / 50

CB Aaron Robinson - UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
49 / 50

TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
WR Elijah Moore - Mississippi
50 / 50

WR Elijah Moore - Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
