NFL Draft: Breaking down potential Day Two prospects

The Decatur, Ala., native has shown that he's hard to move and has a mean streak. Currently projected to go in the third round, Brown could definitely a good prospect to look at, especially with key pieces in Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Kolton Miller and Trent Brown who could assist Brown in developing quickly in the league. Despite a lot of depth on offensive line, the slew of injuries this past season shows that no team can ever have too many dominant men up front when you need them — which Deonte Brown is capable of being.