NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions

Feb 18, 2011 at 12:15 AM
112010-flag-tourney-story.jpg

The Raiders hosted an NFL FLAG regional tournament at their Alameda, Calif., facility last fall. Photo by Allan Yuan.


The NFL FLAG FOOTBALL national champions will be crowned Saturday, February 26 at the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

More than 150,000 youngsters across the country played NFL FLAG this year. Twenty-four teams advanced to the National Championship tournament. All teams qualified by winning their NFL FLAG regional tournament in October and November.  NFL FLAG is a non-contact version of traditional football and is offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 in cities across the country. The program emphasizes safety, fun, teamwork, self-esteem, discipline and goal-setting.

For the first time, the top eight Gatorade NFL Tochito teams will compete alongside NFL FLAG teams at the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions.  Gatorade NFL Tochito is the NFL's youth flag football program in Mexico. The Gatorade NFL Tochito championship game will take place on February 26, followed by an exhibition game between the Gatorade NFL Tochito championship team and the NFL FLAG championship team.

NFL FLAG teams will compete for titles in 9-11-Year Old Co-ed; 12-14-Year-Old Boys; and 12-14-Year-Old Girls divisions. Three teams from the Raiders-hosted regional tournament qualified to play in this year's National Tournament.

9-11 Co-ed: Watsonville Saints/Watsonville, CA12-14 Boys: Southgate Raiders/Sacramento, CA12-14 Girls:WASUP Raiders/Henderson, NV

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign C Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Sep 04, 2023

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released G Vitaliy Gurman from the practice squad.
video

2023 Raiders Season Preview Show with Coach McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

Sep 01, 2023

Hear from Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler as they recap the Raiders' offseason and share their thoughts on roster moves, 2023 Training Camp and the preseason.
news

Raiders name captains for 2023 season

Sep 01, 2023

Nine Raiders were selected by their teammates to serve as team captains.
video

'Now it's time to really get to work' | 2023 Season Hype

Sep 01, 2023

With Training Camp and the preseason now over, watch a recap of the Silver and Black preparing for the 2023 regular season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school football teams for Bone Game

Sep 01, 2023

The Raiders visited Las Vegas and Rancho High School to hype up the teams with equipment, t-shirts and a check donation before the 2023 Bone Game.
audio

'Glad it worked out': Josh Jacobs on his new contract. Plus, 53-man roster and practice squad announced | UFR

Aug 31, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal gives his thoughts and takeaways from the initial 53-man roster and the additions to the practice squad. Plus, hear from running back Josh Jacobs for the first time after re-signing with the Silver and Black on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 8.31.23

Aug 31, 2023

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

Aug 31, 2023

The rookie cornerback will be the first Raider to wear any variation of No. 0 since "Double 0" Jim Otto.
news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

Aug 31, 2023

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders practican con Jacobs de regreso 

Aug 31, 2023

Con su debut en la temporada regular a menos de diez días de distancia, los Malosos entrenaron con Josh Jacobs por primera vez este año.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Gil Brandt

Aug 31, 2023

The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Gil's wife, Sara, and the Brandt family at this time.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 8.30.23 

Aug 30, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Wednesday's practice.
View All
Advertising