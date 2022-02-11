NFL Honors remembers the late John Madden with special tribute

"Say the name John Madden and almost everybody has a story."

During the NFL Honors award show on Thursday night, the league took time to remember the legendary coach/broadcaster and the impact he had on the game of football – with his son giving an introduction to the tribute as he stepped off the famed Madden Cruiser.

"Dad was genuine. Genuine to everyone he ever met, and most importantly, genuine to himself," Michael Madden said. "He always did what he wanted to do, the way that he wanted to do it. I think that's part of the reason so many felt a connection.