NFL Honors remembers the late John Madden with special tribute

Feb 10, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

"Say the name John Madden and almost everybody has a story."

During the NFL Honors award show on Thursday night, the league took time to remember the legendary coach/broadcaster and the impact he had on the game of football – with his son giving an introduction to the tribute as he stepped off the famed Madden Cruiser.

"Dad was genuine. Genuine to everyone he ever met, and most importantly, genuine to himself," Michael Madden said. "He always did what he wanted to do, the way that he wanted to do it. I think that's part of the reason so many felt a connection.

"While my brother Joe and I have to be considered his biggest fans, we've learned the past several weeks that we certainly are not alone."

A memorial for John Madden will be held at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th at 5:30 PT.

Click here to purchase tickets for the memorial. All proceeds go to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland.

View photos of Hall of Famer John Madden's remarkable career with the Silver and Black.

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
1 / 27

Advertising