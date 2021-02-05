NFL Honors: Flores, Woodson and Seymour look for their Hall of Fame call on Saturday

Feb 05, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff
Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo

The 10th Annual NFL Honors, the awards special which recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2020 season, will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on CBS on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Emmy Award-winning entertainer Steve Harvey will return for his third consecutive year as host. The show includes the announcement of the Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, and perhaps most importantly for Raiders fans, the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Throughout the show, presenters will award everything from MVP to Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. For the Silver and Black, legendary Head Coach and quarterback Tom Flores, defensive back Charles Woodson and defensive end/tackle Richard Seymour await the call to be selected into Canton. The Raiders trio are part of the 18 total finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Fullback Alec Ingold is the Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Advertising