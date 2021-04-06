NFL Network's Chad Reuter projects Raiders' 2021 draft picks

Draft SZN is in full swing.

As the scouts and front offices finish their big boards and get ready to close the book on another scouting season, NFL Network's Chad Reuter is here to break down exactly what he thinks the Las Vegas Raiders may do with the eight draft picks currently at their disposal.

If you don't mind spoilers, here's his view from the outside looking in, knowing of course that things could change between now and the last weekend of April.

No. 17: Jamin Davis (LB, Kentucky)

No. 48: Jevon Holland (S, Oregon)

No. 79: Paulson Adebo (CB, Stanford)

No. 80: Brady Christensen (OL, BYU)

No. 121: Aaron Banks (OL, Notre Dame)

No. 162: RB/DL

No. 167: RB/DL

No. 200: RB/DL