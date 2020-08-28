NFL, NFLPA issue joint statement on social injustice

Aug 27, 2020 at 05:04 PM
nfl-generic-shield-main-031620
Associated Press

"The NFL community is united more than ever to support one another in these challenging times. We share anger and frustration, most recently as a result of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

While our passions continue to run high, we are proud that our players and clubs, League and Union, are taking time to have the difficult conversations about these issues that affect the Black community and other communities of color in America. We are especially encouraged that these conversations are about how we can come together to make the necessary and long overdue changes in our country. 

We will continue to not only use our collective platform to call out racism and injustice whenever and wherever it occurs in our country, but also fight together to eradicate it."

Related Content

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Zay Jones is committed to making Las Vegas his long-term home

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver made sure he immersed himself in Jon Gruden's playbook this offseason and spent time building chemistry with Derek Carr.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at a press conference following a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

GM Mike Mayock pleased, not surprised by Derek Carr's ability to lead

Mike Mayock spends most of his days worrying, but the Las Vegas Raiders' General Manager has found solace as of late through Derek Carr's leadership.
Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch
news

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.

Advertising