NFL prospects utilize the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium to raise their draft stock in East-West Shrine Bowl

Cool, Calm Coan

The one player that stood out to me among the rest Thursday night was West quarterback Jack Coan.

Coan looked cool, calm and collected in the first quarter – flashing his great accuracy and pocket presence in Allegiant Stadium. He finished the day with 91 passing yards and a touchdown, while completing nearly 77 percent of his throws. Coan also connected on passes with seven different receivers in his one quarter of action. The East-West Shrine Bowl Committee presented him with the Pat Tillman Award before the start of the game. The award goes to a player who best represents intelligence, sportsmanship and service.

The Notre Dame quarterback is perhaps one of the more overlooked QB prospects coming out this season. After transferring to Notre Dame from Wisconsin for his senior season, he threw for 2,641 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading the Fighting Irish to an 11-1 regular season record. In his final collegiate bowl game, he had over 500 passing yards and five touchdowns in a two-point loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.