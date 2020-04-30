Upon Further Review: Nick Saban, and some new friends, join the program

Now a few days clear of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Upon Further Review crew is rested, focused, and back in action for another episode of the show, and this week, the guys brought the heat.

Not only do they welcome in Nick Saban – yes, the Nick Saban – to The Mobile Beat Lab, but after the head coach of the Crimson Tide departs, Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav dive into their first "Fan Round Table."

From Saban discussing Henry Ruggs III's draft night robe, to the fans in the round table discussing their feelings about this year's draft class, this week's UFR has a little something for everyone.

Oh, and before the crew wraps things up, they tease some very exciting news coming next week…