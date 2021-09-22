Nine former Raiders selected are Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 Modern-Era Nominees for the Class of 2022. The list of nominees is comprised of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teams players.

In this year's initial list of nominees, the Silver and Black has great representation with nine players who spent at least a year playing for the organization. This list includes eight-time Pro Bowl guard Steve Wisniewski, cornerback Eric Allen, who was a Class of 2021 semifinalist, and defensive tackle Richard Seymour, who was a Class of 2021 finalist.

Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, who currently serves as the Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain, is also a nominee for his 16 years spent in the league.

The roster will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 Finalists in January.