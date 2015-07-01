Oakland Raiders Defensive Tackle Dan Williams Gets Sirius

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dan Williams appeared on *SiriusXM *Tuesday with Rich Gannon and Bruce Murray.

During his time on the air, Williams touched on a variety of topics including why he decided to sign with the Raiders in free agency, as well as his initial thoughts on quarterback Derek Carr.

A GOOD FIT IN OAKLAND

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Williams signed as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders this offseason.

"First off, the reason why I chose Oakland was because when I met with the coaches – [Head Coach] Jack Del Rio, and then I got to meet [Defensive Line Coach] Jethro [Franklin] and [Defensive Coordinator] Ken Norton, Jr., it felt like it was a real good fit for me. You knew it was going to be a good change that was about to come, and I just felt right at home. Oakland just felt like the right place for me to be."

KNOWS WHAT IT WILL TAKE TO WIN

During his time in Arizona, Williams enjoyed success on the field, both individually and as a team. It is his previous experience that gives Williams the confidence to know what it will take for the Raiders to find that same success in 2015.

"I think what it's going to take is just everybody buying in to the new system and everybody just being together and just trying to come on the same page. We could definitely have a big change for everybody in Oakland."

PLAYING TO THEIR STRENGTHS

The Raiders coaching staff have a decidedly defensive background in 2015, as both Head Coach Jack Del Rio and defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. played linebacker in the NFL, and from what the Raiders new nose tackle has seen from the defensive scheme thus far, he is encouraged.

"For me personally, [the coaching staff] did a great job from what we've been running, and making sure everybody understands where they need to be, and just the energy [Coach Del Rio and Coach Norton] bring every day in the defensive room. I think it's great for us and it's going to play to everybody's strengths."

REASON FOR OPTIMISM FOR THE SILVER AND BLACK

While the Raiders haven't been to the postseason since 2002, Williams believes that with Head Coach Jack Del Rio at the helm, there is once again reason for optimism for the Silver and Black.

"I don't know how the Raiders were before I got there, but just the fact that the coaches we have now – these guys have a great plan. They pretty much laid out the foundation, and now it's pretty much on the players to buy in. We've been doing a great job so far at buying in to what they want us to do."

LIKES WHAT HE'S SEEN FROM DEREK CARR

Williams has only been with Derek Carr for a few months, but during the team's limited time on the field this offseason, he likes what he sees from the young gunslinger.