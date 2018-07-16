Oakland Raiders' Position Battles: Linebackers

Just a week out from when the rookies report to the Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, our Position Battle series rolls on, as today we take a look at the Silver and Black's linebackers.

In what has been the theme of the offseason, the team's linebackers have undergone a huge transformation over the past several months, and while some familiar faces like Bruce Irvin and Marquel Lee are still in the fold, there's a ton of new guys you'll have to get used to seeing as well.

The linebackers are the de facto quarterbacks of the defense, so let's take a look, top to bottom, at the Raiders linebackers on the roster as they head to training camp.

*James Cowser, who's listed as a linebackers/defensive end, is included in this Position Battle.

Familiar Faces:

Shilique Calhoun

James Cowser

Bruce Irvin

Marquel Lee

Nicholas Morrow

New Guys:

Jason Cabinda

Derrick Johnson

Emmanuel Lamur

Azeem Victor

Kyle Wilber

Tahir Whitehead

Overview: Real quick, let's just reflect on the 2017 season for just a second, if we may.

It's no secret that the Silver and Black's defense struggled, mightily at times, last year, but it really did seem like there were two defenses – the one before NaVorro Bowman joined the team, and the one after Bowman came aboard.

All that aside, Bowman joined the Silver and Black on a one-year deal, and as it stands now, the veteran linebacker is currently a free agent.

However, Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Reggie McKenzie certainly made sure to address that need, signing four-time Pro Bowler Derrick Johnson away from the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

The former All-Pro wasn't the only addition that Gruden, McKenzie, and Co. made to the position group, as Emmanuel Lamur, Kyle Wilber and Tahir Whitehead were added in free agency, while Azeem Victor was picked up on Day Three of the NFL Draft.

To be honest, this is one of the more intriguing groups on the roster, and you should keep a keen on the combinations of players that Paul Guenther utilizes throughout training camp and the preseason.

Battle to Watch:

Eddie Paskal: Kyle's going to touch on it a little bit as well, but I'm going to be watching, very closely, what trio of linebackers Paul Guenther ends up rolling with for the start of 2018.

Now, there are very few things set in stone as far as this roster is concerned, but conventional wisdom would suggest that Derrick Johnson and Tahir Whitehead both have pretty good holds on two of the linebacker spots, leaving one up for grabs.

So, who's going to take ownership of that third position on the outside? There, my friends, lies one of the more intriguing questions of training camp.

One would assume that Emmanuel Lamur and Nicholas Morrow would likely figure to battle it out, but I really wouldn't be surprised at all if Azeem Victor or Kyle Wilber found themselves in the mix either.

Like I said, this really is going to be one of the best battles to keep an eye on in Napa; buckle up.

Kyle Martin: The Raiders linebackers have experienced a lot of turnover the last few seasons, but the hope is that will change going forward.

Like many of the position groups Eddie and I have discussed already (links at the bottom), Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Reggie McKenzie weren't shy about addressing the need for veteran talent on the roster, and the linebacking corps was one of the areas of need.

Of all the groups to receive an excess of new additions, the linebackers might have the most new faces, and it's for that reason I'm excited to see multiple players fight for starting positions in that unit.

Specifically, I'll be watching the battle between Emmanuel Lamur and Marquel Lee.