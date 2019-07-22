2019 Position Battle: Specialists

Storyline to follow:

EP: Does Johnny Townsend right the ship in Year 2?

Look, we know there are parts of the former Florida Gator's rookie campaign that he likely wishes went a little bit better. There were times when Townsend just wasn't consistent as he needed to be, but to be fair, I feel as though his struggles were slightly exasperated by the fact that the Raiders just didn't win a ton of games last year.

Now, does Johnny to need to be a lot better in his second season as a pro to keep a firm hold on the Silver and Black's punting job? He sure does, and he'll be pushed this year by the presence of rookie A.J. Cole.

Although the Raiders signed Cole in early-May, I still do expect to Townsend to be the team's punter come September 9 when they open the year against the Denver Broncos.

That said, watching how No. 5 goes about business throughout camp will certainly be something to note.

KM: It was unfortunate when then-recently signed long snapper Andrew DePaola tore his ACL during the opening game of the 2018 season. DePaola was expected to be the team's starting long snapper for the foreseeable future, but Rich Bisaccia needed to find a replacement for his unit quickly.

Following DePaola's season-ending injury, the Raiders signed Trent Sieg in mid-September, opting to roll with the rookie out of Colorado State, and he didn't disappoint. Sieg made his first appearance Week 2 and played in every game for the remainder of the year. I can't remember the Colorado native botching a single snap, and the reps he put in with Townsend have given the two a familiarity with one another. It's for that reason I wonder whether Rich Bisaccia will keep the Sieg-Townsend pairing together, or if they'll give DePaola the job back now that he's healthy.

This could've been my position battle to watch and it'll be one of the under-the-radar stories of training camp.

Keep an eye on…

EP: Daniel Carlson.

After one bad day at the office against the San Francisco 49ers, Carlson finished his rookie campaign scalding hot.

When all was said and done, the former Auburn Tiger connected on an absurd 94 percent of his kicks, including every attempt he had from 50-plus.

It sure looks like the Silver and Black have found their kicker of the future in young Mr. Carlson, but even so, now that he's essentially entrenched in a one-man competition against himself, I'm curious to see if he can keep riding the positive momentum of a blistering end to his first season as a Raider.

Kyle predicted that Carlson would go perfect this year (spicy take alert), and while I'm not sure No. 8 will complete every single kick he attempts, I do expect 2019 to be very good to him.

Just how good remains to be seen, but camp will give us a good idea of where he's at.

KM: The Rookies.

Every year a new batch of rookies enters the league looking to make their imprint, and the best way for them to do that is on special teams.

The Raiders have a handful of players from the 2019 Draft Class eager to contribute in any way they can. After being drafted, No. 27 overall pick Johnathan Abram asked Rich Bisaccia if he could play on special teams, and I'm sure he appreciated the safety's enthusiasm I think the coaching staff has other plans for the talented defensive back. His mentality and desire to do whatever is necessary to help the team win is the exact approach every player should take, and fellow rookies Isaiah Johnson and Foster Moreau share the same desire.

One area of the special teams unit I'm excited to watch unfold during training camp and the preseason is the gunner positions. I think Isaiah Johnson can be a great fit and a great way for him to see more playing time, considering he's in a talented cornerbacks room and reps will be limited.

Question you want answered by the end of training camp:

EP: This is an easy one – who's the long snapper?

Two men enter, one man will win the job.

Game on, gentlemen.

KM: It comes back to the punting job for me.