2019 Position Battle: Tight Ends

KM: The maturation of Foster Moreau.

The fifth-round pick joins the Raiders eager to do whatever necessary to help the team win; whether that's filling a special teams role, or being a playmaker on offense, Moreau wants to do it all. That's a great mentality to have, especially as a rookie, but I think the former LSU Tiger can be more than just a special teams player.

During his four years at LSU, Moreau totaled 629 receiving yards, 52 receptions, and six touchdowns. Not staggering numbers, but enough to show he's capable of being a factor in an offense. How Gruden plans to maximize the 6'4", 253-pound tight end will be the storyline I'm most interested in during training camp.

Keep an eye on…

EP: Foster Moreau.

The rookie tight end might not have put up Travic Kelce-type numbers during his time at LSU, but from everything that we've heard, that perceived lack of production is more a reflection of his college coach's play calling than his actual ability.

Coach Gruden's proclivity for getting the tight end involved is no secret, and we're all hoping that the Raiders have a good one for both now and in the future with Moreau.

The former LSU Tiger isn't a finished product at this point – nor should he be – but I'm really excited about what he could possibly do on the field, even as a rookie.

KM: How about the Canadian, eh?

Luke Willson joined the Raiders after five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one season with the Detroit Lions. He's a Super Bowl champion and was one of Russell Wilsons security-blanket targets during their tenure together.

At 6'5" and a dense 251 pounds, the former Rice Owl can do just about everything well. He's the kind of player that's worthy of the label "Gruden Grinder" and he can help mentor someone like Foster Moreau to boot. Entering his seventh season in the league, I can't imagine there's a lot we haven't seen from Willson, but he's sure to surprise some people I know it.

Question you want answered by the end of training camp:

EP: How many tight ends make legitimate bids to have a spot on the final roster?

Conventional wisdom would suggest three of the final 53 players would be tight ends, but you never know, maybe a fourth player will step up and show Gruden that he's an indispensable piece to the 2019 puzzle.

KM: Going to reiterate what Eddie said.

There are a lot of bodies in the tight ends room and one has to wonder just how many Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock will keep. A few of the tight ends do similar things, but it's who does it the best that will reign victorious.