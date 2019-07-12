2019 Position Battle: Running Backs

KM: It seems like this battle has been going on for three years now, but Jalen Richard vs. DeAndré Washington.

The duo joined the Silver and Black the same season (2016), and have been utilized in similar ways during their time with the team, but with the addition of rookie running back Josh Jacobs I wonder how the depth chart will look two months from now.

Statistically speaking, the two are practically identical when it comes to rushing attempts and touchdowns, but Richard has established himself as more of pass catcher out of the backfield. "The Rocket" has 1,057 receiving yards to his name, with three touchdowns, and 124 receptions. As rushers, the duo offers similar things, but I suspect the special teams unit is what ends up being the deciding factor between these two playmakers.

Richard and Washington are both two talented individuals that deserve a roster spot somewhere. Who knows, maybe both will enter their fourth season with the Raiders, but it'll be a battle all camp long.

Storyline to follow:

EP: So just how good is this Josh Jacobs kid?

Like most positions on the roster, you can't really get a true reading of what the running backs will be just by seeing them run around in shorts and t-shirts, but that portion of the season is over, and once the team descends into Napa, it's a whole new ballgame.

Back to Jacobs though; the No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft comes in with big expectations – and for good reason – and while I firmly believe that dynamic running back will have a big 2019, I'm anxious to actually see the man at work.

By all accounts, the rookie is about as complete of a running back as you can hope to have in 2019, but as they say, talk is cheap, and I want to see, in person, what the University of Alabama product brings to the table.

You best believe, that I'll be locked in on No. 28 every day at camp.

KM: How does Head Coach Jon Gruden manage the reps?

With a first-round draft choice attached to his name, Josh Jacobs will take over a majority of the reps at some point, but knowing Coach Gruden, the rest of the running backs on the roster – whoever they may be – will be factored in one way or another.