Oakland Raiders Sign Defensive End Shelby Harris to Active Roster

Harris was originally drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round (235th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Last season, he played in one game for Oakland, recording two tackles (one solo). He spent most of the year on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played in 33 games at Illinois State over three years, posting 173 tackles, 14 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four passes defensed.