Oakland Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Cory James

May 20, 2016 at 05:28 AM
ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick LB Cory James, the club announced Friday.

James was selected 194th overall by the Raiders in last month's draft. He played in 51 games with 46 starts over four seasons at Colorado State, totaling 230 tackles (112 solo), 24 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. His 24 sacks rank fourth on the school's all-time sacks list.

A native of Del Rio, Texas, James posted a career-high 65 tackles as a senior in 2015 and set a career high eight sacks as a sophomore. He set a school record for most sacks by a freshman with 7.5, earning Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America.

