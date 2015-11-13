Oakland Raiders Week 10 Injury Report: Rodney Hudson Doubtful For Clash With Vikings

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Neiron Ball
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DB
|TJ Carrie
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Quad
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Doubtful
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|TE
|Clive Walford
|Quad
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
A look at the Vikings injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Anthony Barr
|Hand
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|Ribs
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Doubtful
|CB
|Marcus Sherels
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|QB
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|CB
|Terrance Newman
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DT
|Sharrif Floyd
|Knee/Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|DT
|Linval Joseph
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|DE
|Justin Trattou
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Out
|DE
|Brian Robison
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR
|Cordarelle Patterson
|Shoulder
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Full
|Probable