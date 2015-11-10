Oakland Raiders: Week 10 Power Rankings

The Raiders lost on a last-second field goal Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh to drop their overall record to 4-4.
With their 38-35 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rearview mirror, and their sights set on Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, let's take a look at what the national media is saying about the Silver and Black.
Week 10 Ranking: 13
Week 9 Ranking: 9
Movement: Down 4
Analysis: Derek Carr has 19 passing touchdowns this season. That's the most touchdown passes by a Raider through eight games of a season since Daryle Lamonica in 1969 (22).
Week 10 Ranking: 14
Week 9 Ranking: 12
Movement: Down 2
Analysis: Derek Carr remains red hot with 11 touchdowns over his past three games, but the Raiders defense allowed 597 total yards to the Steelers.
Week 10 Ranking: 13
Week 9 Ranking: 9
Movement: Down 4
Analysis: There can't be five teams with a more diverse set of offensive weaponry in football right now than the Raiders.
Week 10 Ranking: 10
Week 9 Ranking: 10
Movement: N/A
Analysis: Frustrating loss in Pittsburgh, but we got another reminder that this football team -- especially when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr -- is no fluke, given that the Raiders nearly overcame several self-inflicted wounds. Carr lofted a beauty to Michael Crabtree to keep them in it with less than two minutes left. Ultimately, poor defensive technique cost Oakland a 57-yard catch-and-run to Antonio Brown that led to the Steelers' game-winning kick. Of immediate concern is running back Latavius Murray, who left his best game of the season with a possible concussion.
Week 10 Ranking: 11
Week 9 Ranking: 9
Movement: Down 2
Analysis: No great quarterback can ever truly become a great quarterback if his defense allows 531 yards. To two guys.
Week 10 Ranking: 13
Week 9 Ranking: 13
Movement: N/A
Analysis: Remember Cotton Davidson? Before Derek Carr, he was last Raiders QB (51 years ago) with consecutive 4-TD passing games.
Week 10 Ranking: 11
Week 9 Ranking: 12
Movement: Up 1
Analysis: No idea why they lined up 8 yards off Antonio Brown on that late third-and-2 that Brown took 57 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. What did the Raiders think the Steelers would do on that play, once they saw that coverage?