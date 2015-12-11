Oakland Raiders Week 14 Injury Report: Hudson Probable For Matchup With Broncos

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Nate Allen
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|LB
|Neiron Ball
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DE
|Shelby Harris
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|RB
|Taiwan Jones
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|CB
|Keith McGill
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB
|Korey Toomer
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Foot
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
A look at the Broncos injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB
|C.J. Anderson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|S
|Omar Bolden
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|S
|David Bruton Jr.
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|Vernon Davis
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB
|Ronnie Hillman
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|QB
|Peyton Manning
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|ILB
|Danny Trevathan
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|S
|T.J. Ward
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Andre Caldwell
|Quadricep
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|Owen Daniels
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|WR
|Bennie Fowler
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G
|Evan Mathis
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|T
|Michael Schofield
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Darian Stewart
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|DE
|Vance Walker
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|OLB
|DeMarcus Ware
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|NT
|Sylvester Williams
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|T
|Ryan Harris
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C
|Matt Paradis
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Ankle/Finger
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|G
|Louis Vasquez
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|OLB
|Shane Ray
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Full
|Probable