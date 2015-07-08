Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Rod Streater Expecting Big 2015

After struggling through 2014 for a variety of reasons, the Oakland Raiders offense received a facelift heading into 2015.
The running backs position has gone through a complete overhaul, Bill Musgrave is the man tasked with calling the offensive plays and there has also been shuffling along the offensive line.
Along with all that, wide receiver Rod Streater is healthy once again.
The Raiders leading receiver from 2013 played in just three games last season before suffering a broken foot and being placed on Injured Reserve October 2.
After missing an extended period of time for the first time in his career, Streater is determined to make the most out of 2015.
"I've been putting the pressure pretty hard on [myself]," Streater told 95.7 The Game *FM *during an interview Wednesday morning. "I've been changing my workout habits, my eating habits. After breaking the foot, I really changed a lot. That was a wake-up call for me and I had to get things in order."
This offseason has indeed been different, as Streater elected to stay in Northern California and train with quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the receiving corps.
"Me and Derek have been working very hard every day," Streater said. "We've been in the gym together. We've been on the field together. I'm trying to pick up that timing that we lost."
Although, Streater and Carr have only played three games together, the former Temple Owl sees something special in the Raiders starting quarterback.
"First of all, he's talented," Streater said. "Just his arm strength, his knowledge of the game – I feel like last year I wasn't playing with a rookie, I feel like I was playing with someone who's been in the league for a while. I believe he's special and the sky's the limit for him."
In addition to Streater, the Silver and Black welcome another pair of wide receivers into the fold in 2015 – veteran wide out Michael Crabtree and rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper.
The rookie from Alabama has been impressive since his arrival in Oakland, and add Streater to the list of people who have liked what they've seen from the former Biletnikoff Award Winner.
"He's explosive," Streater said when asked about Cooper. "He can get in and out of breaks. I haven't really seen too many people do that like him. He's very fast, quick. He can catch. He goes up for the ball."
Streater continued on and spoke about the rookie's disposition.
"He's quiet," Streater said. "It's funny. You can have a whole [conversation] with him and he might say two words. He's all about work and that's what's really cool about him. He's a great guy to be around and he's going to be an exciting player to watch."
With the addition of Cooper and Crabtree as well as continued production from Andre Holmes, Streater believes that the 2015 group of receivers in Oakland will present some difficulties for opposing defenses.
"I think it's going to be a very explosive year for us," Streater said. "When you look at this receiving corps as a group, I believe we can all play each position. No guy can't play the slot. We're all interchangeable. I think it's going to be hard to stop, honestly. Coop [Cooper] can play the slot. Crab [Crabtree] can play the slot. Dre, outside, inside, so wherever we end up, it's going to be a mismatch for linebackers or whoever's on us. It's going to be hard for them to guard us."
While 2015 sets up to be a big year in Streater's career, the fourth-year wide out is focused more on his goal of being a world champion than any individual accolades.
"I'm trying to go out there and win a Super Bowl," Streater said. "That's what I want to do. Personal goals are cool, but I'm really focused on the team goal. I'm tired of losing. I want to go out here and win, win it all. That's my biggest goal right there, to win a Super Bowl."