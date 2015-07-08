Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Rod Streater Expecting Big 2015

"He's explosive," Streater said when asked about Cooper. "He can get in and out of breaks. I haven't really seen too many people do that like him. He's very fast, quick. He can catch. He goes up for the ball."

Streater continued on and spoke about the rookie's disposition.

"He's quiet," Streater said. "It's funny. You can have a whole [conversation] with him and he might say two words. He's all about work and that's what's really cool about him. He's a great guy to be around and he's going to be an exciting player to watch."

With the addition of Cooper and Crabtree as well as continued production from Andre Holmes, Streater believes that the 2015 group of receivers in Oakland will present some difficulties for opposing defenses.

"I think it's going to be a very explosive year for us," Streater said. "When you look at this receiving corps as a group, I believe we can all play each position. No guy can't play the slot. We're all interchangeable. I think it's going to be hard to stop, honestly. Coop [Cooper] can play the slot. Crab [Crabtree] can play the slot. Dre, outside, inside, so wherever we end up, it's going to be a mismatch for linebackers or whoever's on us. It's going to be hard for them to guard us."

While 2015 sets up to be a big year in Streater's career, the fourth-year wide out is focused more on his goal of being a world champion than any individual accolades.