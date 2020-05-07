Thursday, May 07, 2020 04:36 PM

One reason to watch every game from the Raiders' 2020 Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2020 schedule is official and as if there wasn't enough excitement about the team's new stadium in the Entertainment Capital of the World already, the dates for next season's matchups just kicked it up a notch.

From top to bottom, the Silver and Black have a balanced schedule for the most part — unlike last year when the team was forced to play on the road for six weeks. Every game at Allegiant Stadium should be special next season, and for the foreseeable future; however, here's one reason why every game in 2020 should be on your watch list.

Week 1 - at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have a new head coach in Matt Rhule and starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, but don't forget about Christian McCaffrey. The Raiders revamped defense will be the first team to challenge the Panthers' new offense.

Week 2 - New Orleans Saints

First game in Las Vegas. First game at Allegiant Stadium. Monday Night Football. Need I say more?

Week 3 - at New England Patriots

Any time the Raiders can try to defeat Bill Belichick on his home turf I'm all for it. Without Tom Brady, it'll be interesting to see the new-look Patriots.

Week 4 - Buffalo Bills

The Bills were a playoff team in 2019 and they got better this offseason by adding Stefon Diggs to their receiving corps; whether it's Trayvon Mullen in coverage or rookie Damon Arnette, I'm eager to see the young bucks rise to the occasion.

Week 5 - at Kansas City Chiefs

It's the Raiders' first divisional matchup of the season and they're going to enter Arrowhead Stadium to try and take down the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Silver and Black have struggled against Andy Reid and Co., for a few years now, but a win against the Chiefs early in the season would do a lot for the team's confidence.

Week 7 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Raiders will face a lot of teams that received makeovers in 2020, but no one received a bigger facelift than the Bucs. This offseason they added Tom Brady and lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Raiders defense may have their hands full on Sunday Night Football, but they'll be up to the task.

Week 8 - at Cleveland Browns

Last year, the Browns were 30th in the NFL against the run, allowing 144.7 yards per game on the ground. I smell an opportunity for Josh Jacobs to go off.

Week 9 - at Los Angeles Chargers

I'm not sure I'll ever get used to seeing Philip Rivers in another uniform, and I especially wish Justin Herbert wasn't drafted by the Bolts — go Ducks — but I digress. The Raiders will enter SoFi Stadium for their first bout with the Chargers — just another stadium for Raider Nation to takeover.

Week 10 - Denver Broncos

Back-to-back division games? Let's go. All division games are rivalry games, but I really don't like the Broncos, and I know many of you don't either. Nothing brings me more joy than watching the Raiders handle business against Denver.

Week 11 - Kansas City Chiefs

Back-to-back-to-back division games? What kind of schedule sorcery is this? This will be a challenging stretch for the Raiders and will cap it off against the toughest of the three division rivals, and they'll do it on Sunday Night Football.

Week 12 - at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons didn't meet expectations last season, but they still have a dynamic offense with one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game in Julio Jones. This will be a tough test for Trayvon Mullen, but I know he's ready to thrive against the best players in the game.

Week 13 - at New York Jets

The Raiders will return to the Meadowlands in 2020 for a chance at redemption. Last year, the team floundered at MetLife Stadium and underperformed, but with new weapons at virtually every position I don't expect the same to happen again.

Week 14 - Indianapolis Colts

It won't be in powder blue, but Philip Rivers will still face off against the Raiders. The veteran gunslinger will enter Allegiant Stadium with a new squad, but face a Raiders secondary that's familiar with his tricks. I put the over/under on Rivers' interceptions at 1.5.

Week 15 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black's final primetime game of the season will come on Thursday Night Football in what I expect to be a crucial game with playoff implications.

Week 16 - Miami Dolphins

I have a feeling these won't be the same Miami Dolphins of old. With a new starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and several new additions around him, the Raiders will need to be ready.

Week 17 - at Denver Broncos

For the second consecutive year, the Raiders will close out the season against the Broncos. I'm excited to see who has the better game between former teammates Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2020 opponents during their inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium.

Week 1: Raiders at Panthers - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Charlotte: December 23, 2012 - L, 17-6
1 / 16

Week 1: Raiders at Panthers - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Charlotte: December 23, 2012 - L, 17-6

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Week 2: Raiders vs. Saints - Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting at home: November 18, 2012 - L, 38-17
2 / 16

Week 2: Raiders vs. Saints - Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: November 18, 2012 - L, 38-17

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Raiders at Patriots - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Foxborough: September 21, 2014 - L, 16-9
3 / 16

Week 3: Raiders at Patriots - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Foxborough: September 21, 2014 - L, 16-9

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Raiders vs. Bills - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 4, 2016 - W, 34-24
4 / 16

Week 4: Raiders vs. Bills - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2016 - W, 34-24

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Raiders at Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: December 1, 2019 - L, 40-9
5 / 16

Week 5: Raiders at Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: December 1, 2019 - L, 40-9

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Raiders vs. Buccaneers - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Last meeting at home: November 4, 2012 - L, 42-32
6 / 16

Week 7: Raiders vs. Buccaneers - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: November 4, 2012 - L, 42-32

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Week 8: Raiders at Browns - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Cleveland: September 27, 2015 - W, 27-20
7 / 16

Week 8: Raiders at Browns - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Cleveland: September 27, 2015 - W, 27-20

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Raiders at Chargers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Los Angeles: December 22, 2019 - W, 24-17
8 / 16

Week 9: Raiders at Chargers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Los Angeles: December 22, 2019 - W, 24-17

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Raiders vs. Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 9, 2019 - W, 24-16
9 / 16

Week 10: Raiders vs. Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 9, 2019 - W, 24-16

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Raiders vs. Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Last meeting at home: September 15, 2019 - L, 28-10
10 / 16

Week 11: Raiders vs. Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2019 - L, 28-10

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Raiders at Falcons - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Atlanta: October 14, 2012 - L, 23-20
11 / 16

Week 12: Raiders at Falcons - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Atlanta: October 14, 2012 - L, 23-20

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Raiders at Jets - Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in New York: November 24, 2019 - L, 34-3
12 / 16

Week 13: Raiders at Jets - Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in New York: November 24, 2019 - L, 34-3

Peter Bottini/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Raiders vs. Colts - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 28, 2018 - L, 42-28
13 / 16

Week 14: Raiders vs. Colts - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 28, 2018 - L, 42-28

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Raiders vs. Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football) Last meeting at home: November 7, 2019 - W, 26-24
14 / 16

Week 15: Raiders vs. Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: November 7, 2019 - W, 26-24

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Raiders vs. Dolphins - Saturday, Dec. 26 or Sunday, Dec. 27 (TBD) Last meeting as home team (London): September 28, 2014 - L, 38-14
15 / 16

Week 16: Raiders vs. Dolphins - Saturday, Dec. 26 or Sunday, Dec. 27 (TBD)

Last meeting as home team (London): September 28, 2014 - L, 38-14

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Raiders at Broncos - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: December 29, 2019 - L, 16-15
16 / 16

Week 17: Raiders at Broncos - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: December 29, 2019 - L, 16-15

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders

