One reason to watch every game from the Raiders' 2020 Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2020 schedule is official and as if there wasn't enough excitement about the team's new stadium in the Entertainment Capital of the World already, the dates for next season's matchups just kicked it up a notch.

From top to bottom, the Silver and Black have a balanced schedule for the most part — unlike last year when the team was forced to play on the road for six weeks. Every game at Allegiant Stadium should be special next season, and for the foreseeable future; however, here's one reason why every game in 2020 should be on your watch list.

Week 1 - at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have a new head coach in Matt Rhule and starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, but don't forget about Christian McCaffrey. The Raiders revamped defense will be the first team to challenge the Panthers' new offense.

Week 2 - New Orleans Saints

First game in Las Vegas. First game at Allegiant Stadium. Monday Night Football. Need I say more?

Week 3 - at New England Patriots

Any time the Raiders can try to defeat Bill Belichick on his home turf I'm all for it. Without Tom Brady, it'll be interesting to see the new-look Patriots.

Week 4 - Buffalo Bills

The Bills were a playoff team in 2019 and they got better this offseason by adding Stefon Diggs to their receiving corps; whether it's Trayvon Mullen in coverage or rookie Damon Arnette, I'm eager to see the young bucks rise to the occasion.

Week 5 - at Kansas City Chiefs

It's the Raiders' first divisional matchup of the season and they're going to enter Arrowhead Stadium to try and take down the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Silver and Black have struggled against Andy Reid and Co., for a few years now, but a win against the Chiefs early in the season would do a lot for the team's confidence.

Week 7 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Raiders will face a lot of teams that received makeovers in 2020, but no one received a bigger facelift than the Bucs. This offseason they added Tom Brady and lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Raiders defense may have their hands full on Sunday Night Football, but they'll be up to the task.

Week 8 - at Cleveland Browns

Last year, the Browns were 30th in the NFL against the run, allowing 144.7 yards per game on the ground. I smell an opportunity for Josh Jacobs to go off.

Week 9 - at Los Angeles Chargers

I'm not sure I'll ever get used to seeing Philip Rivers in another uniform, and I especially wish Justin Herbert wasn't drafted by the Bolts — go Ducks — but I digress. The Raiders will enter SoFi Stadium for their first bout with the Chargers — just another stadium for Raider Nation to takeover.

Week 10 - Denver Broncos