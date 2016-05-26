Organized Team Activity No. 3 Observations: Defense Makes Its Presence Felt

During one of the special teams periods, Brown spent a few minutes chatting with wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper, and whatever he was telling them was certainly entertaining, as the duo were audibly laughing and smiling with the Hall of Famer.

As a franchise, the Raiders stress the importance of "Once A Raider, Always A Raider," and having Brown coach up two of the team's current wide receivers speaks to that point.

4. Don't Sleep On K.J. Brent

Through the first three OTAs, one under-the-radar-player who has made an impression on me is undrafted rookie wide receiver K.J. Brent.

Brent certainly looks the part of an NFL wide receiver, and while he may be on the slender side at 202 pounds, he no doubt knows how to use his athletic 6'3" frame to his benefit.

The Wake Forest-product is a willing pupil as well; before the team hit the field Thursday, Brent some one-on-one time with wide receivers coach Rob Moore, working on footwork and route running.

Later in the session, he put his lessons to use as found the end zone during the team's 11-on-11 session, hauling in a back-shoulder pass from quarterback Matt McGloin.

Don't sleep on K.J. Brent, he'll be an interesting prospect to keep an eye on as the Offseason Workout Program progresses.

5. Shilique Calhoun Makes His Presence Felt

Another player who's stood out through the first three days of OTAs has been rookie linebacker Shilique Calhoun.

Coming into the offseason program, Calhoun was lauded for his versatility, and he's certainly shown that through Rookie Minicamp and OTAs, lining up on all along the defense, with his hand both in and out of the dirt.

During Thursday's practice, Calhoun burst around the right edge, beat the left tackle to his spot and easily got two hands on McGloin.