Pat Sims: "It means a whole lot"

Nov 14, 2014 at 08:49 AM

**

Q: The Chargers offensive line has gone through a lot of mixes and matches; what they have been able to do this year to keep Philip Rivers upright and give him time to get rid of the ball?**

Sims:"They've been doing a pretty good job of blocking and running the ball and mixing it up a little bit and keeping us off balance and stuff. They're a pretty good offense."

Q: This is the second time this season you've played the Chargers. Is there anything you can take away from the first game?

Sims:"Of course. You learn some stuff from the first game and you learn some stuff that they like to do and stuff like that, but at the same time they can switch it up. You just have to be ready for anything that they come with. Just like we're preparing for them, they're preparing for us. It's going to be a good match-up."

Q: Last season in San Diego you had that big game; what do you think led to that?

Sims:"I guess it was just my day. Hopefully it's my day again. I've been searching for one of those games, but at the same time I'm just going to go out there and give my best effort and help this team hopefully get their first victory."

Q: What do you think the key is this week to getting over that hump and getting that first win of the year?

Sims:"We have to do better on third down. We just have to put pressure on the quarterback and we just have to play as a whole team instead of being good in some places and bad in some places. As a team you just have to be clicking."

Q: This is a rivalry game, so what does this game mean?

Sims:"It means a whole lot. It's a game, regardless of who it is, it's going to be a rivalry whenever you play a team. They're in our division so it's a pretty big game. You don't want to just lose two times to the same team in your division. You at least want to go even, but we're going out there to win regardless."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising