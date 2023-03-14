Per Sources: The latest Raiders free agency rumors

Below is an aggregation of Raiders-related free agent rumors, reports and speculation from select media members. These reports have not been confirmed or endorsed by the Raiders or any member of the Raiders' front office.
Tuesday, March 14
Report: Jakobi Meyers reportedly signing with Raiders
The Raiders are adding to the receiver room, reportedly signing WR Jakobi Meyers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In his time in New England, Meyers totaled 235 receptions for 2,758 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 60 games (39 starts).
Monday, March 13
Report: Raiders expected to sign S Marcus Epps
According to Rapoport, safety Marcus Epps is set to sign with the Raiders. Drafted by the Vikings in 2019 in the sixth round, Epps joined the Eagles later that season, where he has spent the last three years. He started all 17 games for Philadelphia in 2022 as well as all three of their playoff games, recording 94 total tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble in the regular season.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with the Raiders
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to sign with Las Vegas after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In his time with the 49ers, Garoppolo threw for 13,599 passing yards and 82 touchdowns. His career record as a starter is 40-17, dating back to being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2014.
The quarterback will be reunited with Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Patriots.
Report: Jarrett Stidham to sign with Denver Broncos
After one season with the Raiders, Jarrett Stidham will reportedly be taking his talents to Denver, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Stidham will be staying in the AFC West after starting two games for the Silver and Black in 2022. In those two starts, he threw for 656 yards, four touchdowns and completed nearly 64 percent of his passes.
