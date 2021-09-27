Peyton Barber nominated for Week 3 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Sep 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Three weeks after getting signed off the Washington Football Team's practice squad, Peyton Barber has rejuvenated his career in Las Vegas and has been nominated for Week 3 FedEx Ground Player of the Week after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The running back has been making the most out of his opportunities with Josh Jacobs being sidelined. The six-year veteran had a career-high game with 111 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. He also added 31 receiving yards to his stat line equating to 142 total yards.

"We have a great offensive line. Tip my hat to those guys for blocking. Also have a great fullback as well. I think really [I'm] just getting settled into the offense," Barber said after the victory Sunday.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the prize are Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Minnesota Vikings' Alexander Mattison.

You can vote for Peyton Barber here or in the tweet below. Voting ends Wednesday at noon PT.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 101

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
21 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
22 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
23 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
24 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
25 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
26 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
27 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
28 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
29 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
30 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
31 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
32 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
33 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
34 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
35 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
36 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
39 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
40 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
41 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
42 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
43 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
44 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
45 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
46 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
47 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
48 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
49 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
50 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
51 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
52 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
53 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
54 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
55 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
56 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
57 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
58 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
59 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
60 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
61 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
62 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
63 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
64 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
65 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
66 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
67 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
68 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
69 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
70 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
71 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
72 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
73 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
74 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
75 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
76 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
77 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
78 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
79 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
80 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
81 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
82 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
83 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
84 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
85 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
86 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
87 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
88 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
89 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
90 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
91 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
92 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
93 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
94 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
95 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
96 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
97 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
98 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
99 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
100 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
101 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins

The Silver and Black remain undefeated on the season; take a look back at highlights from Sunday's OT win.
news

Resilencia de Peyton Barber Ayuda a Raiders

El corredor fue parte importante de la ofensiva al acumular 111 yardas en 23 acarreos y un touchdown.
news

Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards are starting to become the dynamic duo the Raiders drafted them to be

The two 2020 NFL draft picks combined for 167 receiving yards in the OT victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

En Corto: Raiders Ganan Otra Vez en Tiempo Extra en el Allegiant Stadium

Un gol de campo de 22 yardas de Daniel Carlson selló la victoria, 31-28, sobre los Dolphins.
Advertising