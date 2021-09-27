Peyton Barber nominated for Week 3 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Three weeks after getting signed off the Washington Football Team's practice squad, Peyton Barber has rejuvenated his career in Las Vegas and has been nominated for Week 3 FedEx Ground Player of the Week after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.
The running back has been making the most out of his opportunities with Josh Jacobs being sidelined. The six-year veteran had a career-high game with 111 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. He also added 31 receiving yards to his stat line equating to 142 total yards.
"We have a great offensive line. Tip my hat to those guys for blocking. Also have a great fullback as well. I think really [I'm] just getting settled into the offense," Barber said after the victory Sunday.
FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the prize are Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Minnesota Vikings' Alexander Mattison.
You can vote for Peyton Barber here or in the tweet below. Voting ends Wednesday at noon PT.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.