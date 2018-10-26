Pick Six: All eyes on the next men up in clash with Colts

It's been a while since the Oakland Raiders actually played in Oakland, right?

With trips to Southern California and then London, followed by the bye week, the Silver and Black haven't actually played a true home game since September 30th – coincidentally their only win of 2018.

Head Coach Jon Gruden and Co., are returning home at a good time as well; sitting at 1-5, the team is desperate to notch another "W," but they'll have their collective hands full with Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts.

Kickoff is at 1:05 pm PST; here are six things to watch.

1. Next men up

Transactions make the world go 'round, so let's give a quick recap of what's happened the past few days at 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway.

Amari Cooper is now a Dallas Cowboy, Marshawn Lynch is on the reserve/injured list, Daniel Carlson is the team's kicker – more on him later – and Marcell Ateman and Denver Kirkland are on the 53-man roster.

The two big takeaways from that list are ironically the guys who aren't going to suit up on Sunday, Cooper and Lynch, and because of that, I'll be keeping an eye on the players who step up in their stead.

Obviously, Doug Martin is the first man that comes to mind, as he'll be the Raiders featured back against the Colts, but I'm also excited to see if we see an uptick in reps for Jalen Richard as well.

As far as the wide receivers go, I still expect to see a heavy dose of Jordy Nelson, but I'm really looking forward to seeing if Martavis Bryant gets in the mix a little bit more without No. 89 on the field for the Raiders.

Perhaps we'll see a little Brandon LaFell action as well?

2. Take care of business on third down

Getting off the field is always at a premium, but taking care of business on third down will be even more important against a Colts teams that's the best in the league on third down.

Through seven games, the Colts have converted a staggering 50 percent of their third down chances, so making life difficult for Andrew Luck and Co., on third down is going to be paramount for success Sunday afternoon at the OACC.

We've seen in 2018 that third down conversions can be a gut punch for a Raiders defense, so the group would be well served to buckle down against the Colts.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said he's been pleased with what his group has been able to do – excluding a few plays each week – but it'll be tough sledding for the group Sunday.