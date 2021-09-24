Pick Six: The Raiders will try to avenge 'The Ghost of Christmas Past'

3. Know yourself, know your worth

Kenyan Drake was the Miami Dolphins' franchise running back. Until he wasn't.

After winning two national championships at the University of Alabama, Drake was selected in the third round by the Dolphins in the 2016 Draft. Drake played 54 games and accumulated nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona, he became their feature back and had his best statistical season in 2020. He was not able to play the Dolphins last season when the Cardinals played them, due to him still overcoming ankle injury. Therefore, this will be the first time he'll go up against his former team and it will be in a Silver and Black uniform.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hyped for this game," Drake said Thursday. "Obviously, I got a lot of history with the Dolphins. A lot of the players that I played with and kind of came up with are still on the team. A lot of new faces as well. The coaching staff that was there my last year when I was traded is still there.