Pick Six: Will Cooper's production increase in Denver?

And just like that, we're off to Denver.

Well, technically we don't fly out to Colorado until Saturday, but you get the point, the Oakland Raiders focus has now shifted to their Week 2 clash with the division rival Denver Broncos.

Taking care of business in the division is paramount, so the Week 2 AFC West showdown is certain to be a good one. The Silver and Black would love to fly home with a "W" so here are six things you should watch for Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

1. Can the Raiders put together a quality 60 minutes?

Yes, I know the Silver and Black fell in their 2018 opener to the Los Angeles Rams, and there's really no such thing as moral victories in the NFL, but we'd be remiss not to mention that the Raiders looked pretty solid in the first half of last week's game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Heck, they were up a field goal on a team that many consider the class of the NFC.

But, a game is 60 minutes, and after halftime Derek Carr and Co., struggled to get anything going offensively, and the Rams finished the game on a 23-0 run.

Now, the final score of the opener might not be completely indicative of how the game went, but regardless, after a great start to the game, the Raiders struggled to get to the finish line.

The group will need a strong 60 minutes in Denver to notch its first win of 2018; let's see how things shake out.

2. Von Miller vs. the offensive line

Yes, the Broncos boast a beastly secondary, but let's be real, when you talk about the Denver defense, every conversation has to start with Von Miller, and for good reason too.

The All-Pro outside linebacker is an absolute monster, and with three sacks and two forced fumbles last week, he started his 2018 campaign with a bang.

As good as Miller is – and yes, dude is really good – he's going to have his hands full Sunday afternoon going up against a Raiders offensive line he called the best in the game.

Kolton Miller and Donald Penn in particular will likely deal with the brunt of the Miller attack, but to be fair, those two also had a nice start to 2018 last week.