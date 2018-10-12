Pick Six: Will the Raiders get back on track at Wembley Stadium?

Hello, from the other side of the world.

England counts as the other side of the world, right?

Anyway, after a long, transatlantic flight, the Oakland Raiders have landed in London in advance of their Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

While the team is indeed abroad for the next few days, make no mistake about it, this is a business trip for the Silver and Black.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (California time); here are six things you should be watching when the Raiders and Seahawks kick off at Wembley Stadium.

1. Who starts fast?

Look, both teams have traveled around the world – literally – ahead of Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium.

That said, the respective teams have taken different approaches to their journey to Europe – the Seahawks left Wednesday, while Head Coach Jon Gruden's team flew late night Thursday – but regardless, the travel time will wear on both sides.

Last week's outing in Los Angeles aside, the Silver and Black have enjoyed offensive success in the early goings of a majority of their other games, and they'd be well served to replicate that type of effort Sunday.

Putting up points early is always beneficial, so I'll be looking to see if the Raiders strike first at Wembley.

2. Does Russell Wilson make plays…. With his legs?

When you think of prototypical "dual-threat" quarterbacks, Russell Wilson is probably the first guy you think about, right? Well, if he's not the first, he's certainly in the top two or three signal-callers in that conversation.

Wilson has made a career out of extending plays, seemingly making an insane "did he really do that" play at least once or twice per game, so keeping No. 3 contained – or at least somewhat contained – will be crucial at Wembley Stadium.

I asked Daryl Worley earlier this week what the key to limiting Russell Wilson was, and he said that it was actually watching the wide receivers when Wilson gets out of the pocket and starts making moves.