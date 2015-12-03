Player Comparison: Cooper Sets Another Rookie Receiving Record

UPDATED: *Raiders wide reciver Amari Cooper has now caught more passes than any other player in their rookie season in Raiders history. The previous mark was 44 held by tight end Zach Miller. Hall of Famer Tim Brown caught 43 his rookie season. During the Raiders 24-21 win over the Titans in Week 12, Cooper surpassed James Jett's rookie receiving yardage mark of 771, and now has 851 yards receiving in just 11 games.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper isn't the only wide receiver the Raiders have selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Tim Brown in 1988. However, he certainly is the first since Brown that is off to the kind of start that makes the experts and fans alike sit up and take notice.