Players to keep on your radar in the 2021 Senior Bowl

Tarron Jackson, DE, Costal Carolina

Tarron Jackson might have the most to benefit out of anyone here at the Senior Bowl this Saturday.

Jackson had arguably the best statistical and most decorated season out of any of the defensive linemen playing in the Senior Bowl this year. The Aiken, South Carolina, native went from being a two-star prospect coming out of high school, to leading the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to an 11-1 season and a Sun-Belt Conference Championship in the program's first season in the FBS. Jackson earned All-American honors and won the Sun Belt defensive player of the year racking up 54 tackles (14 tackles for loss), eight and a half sacks and four forced fumbles his senior season.