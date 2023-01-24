Point of View: A photo essay of the 2022 season | Part II

A little secret for NFL photographers is that half of our success is luck. Was I in the right corner? Did a referee step in front of me at exactly the wrong moment? Did the receiver make the catch when I was in perfect position? Let's face it, if I point my camera in the direction of Maxx Crosby, I'm going to get a special image. No matter what the down, no matter what the score, no matter what the record, Maxx treats each and every snap with the same "Maxx-imum effort." I continue to marvel at his effort and passion for this game and this team. I know he and I have very different jobs to do on the field, but he continually inspires me every day to my very best and never take a play off.