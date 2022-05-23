Power and Speed: What sets Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr. apart in the Raiders 2022 draft class

Quick twitch

What helped Parham succeed at Memphis was his ability win off the line the majority of the time. We got a peak at that same speed at the NFL Combine, where he was the seventh-fastest offensive lineman in the 40-yard dash (4.93). The quick twitch Parham possesses is aided by the fact he played defensive end before transitioning into an offensive guard.

"I try to look at the tools and tricks, try to figure out what I didn't do as well, try and look for things that I used to show that cheat a little bit," Parham said when asked if his defensive lineman experience has helped. "And so, just having that background and just having that mindset like, OK, this is what I would normally do, especially on pass downs. Like, this is the type of rush I would showcase. It does help me to have some insight as to what those defenders will be doing."