Q&A with Dylan Parham ranging from his on-field strengths, his go-to food spots and his favorite rappers

LE: Lastly, how much has your family meant to you in your journey to the NFL?

DP: They've been here every step of the way. I joke about it but from the first time, when I didn't even know how to put my shoulder pads and my thigh pads on, they were always there helping me and keeping my head on straight and pushing me. I never knew what football could be for me and they always wanted me to be involved in everything, 100 percent. Whether it was football, basketball or track, they always wanted me to try everything. And once I continued to push, they just stood beside me and they helped me with school, and when it came down to make that decision, they've been by my side. They've always been there for me, and not even just in football, but in life. I appreciate everything they've done for me and we've finally made it to a really good spot. Now, it's time to just get ready to rock 'n roll.